One team has twice been on the verge of a statement win, while the other needs a victory to right the ship.
It sounds like the perfect recipe for a rivalry clash.
Salem (1-2) will travel to border rival Windham (1-2) for the Jaguars' annual "Project Blackout" game to support pediatric cancer under the portable lights at Mount Jaguar.
Windham has already twice tested the best in New Hampshire. The Jags gave Pinkerton a scare, falling just short 28-27, then last week led defending Division 1 champ Londonderry 14-10 before a late Lancer flurry. In the middle, Windham rocked Nashua South 44-13.
Gritty Running back Tiger An has been the leader for the Jaguar offense. He's rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns in three games. QB Josh Sweeney has thrown a touchdown in each game.
Salem has lost two straight since a season-opening 35-7 win over Manchester Central. The Blue Devils rely heavily on fullback/halfback David Jacques, who ran for 144 yards last week against Exeter and 110 yards against Central.
Windham last beat Salem in 2018, led by four touchdown passes for Cody Potter. Expect that streak to end Friday.
Prediction: Windham 24, Salem 14
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Andover (2-0) at Lawrence (0-1) -- A year after the Lancers' historic upset, Andover is red hot led by \Scott Brown (409 yards, 5 TD passing in two games). Lawrence needs a monster effort from QB Jayden Abreu to keep pace on offense.
Prediction: Andover 35, Lawrence 21
Whittier (0-2) at Nashoba Tech (2-0) -- Whittier has scuffled out of the gates, with losses by a combined 88-41. Nashoba has scored 62 points and allowed 18 points in two games.
Prediction: Nahoba 28, Whittier 16
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Pinkerton (3-0) at Londonderry (2-1) -- Both are unbeaten in New Hampshire, and both were tested by Windham. Pinkerton should be well rested, coming off two straight blowout wins, and hungry having not beaten the Lancers since 2018.
Prediction: Pinkerton 28, Londonderry 21
Lowell (0-2) at Methuen (2-0) -- The Rangers have started fast, scoring 89 points, led by Shane Eason (6 TDs). Lowell has been outscored 65-7 through two games. Methuen will keep rolling.
Prediction: Methuen 42, Lowell 7
Marblehead (2-0) at North Andover (2-0) -- The Scarlet Knights have ridden the run game and taken advantage of opposing mistake to win early. Marblehead has been strong out of the gates, led by QB Miles O’Neill (486 yards, 7 TDs passing).
Prediction: Marblehead 24, North Andover 14
St. John's Prep (1-1) at Haverhill (1-1) -- Two teams that had a stronger opener than Week 2. The Prep was held without an offensive TD, and QB Aidan Driscoll was limited to 116 passing yards by Central. Haverhilll QB James Farrell (493 passing yards) will need to be big.
Prediction: Prep 28, Haverhill 20
Keene (1-2) at Timberlane (2-1) -- The Owls bounced back nicely from a loss two week ago, beating Winnacunnet led by Ed DiGiulio (2 TDs). Keene has lost two straight by a combined 76-26 margin. Timberlane also doesn't have to travel.
Prediction: Timberlane 35, Keene 7
Hollis-Brookline (1-2) at Pelham (3-0) -- Pelham continues trounce the field, outscoring opponents 130-21 behind a variety of stars. H-B lost two straight, then beat Lebanon 47-0. That still doesn't make the odds of an upset likely.
Prediction: Pelham 41, Hollis-Brookline 12
Greater Lawrence (0-2) at Salem, Ma. (2-0) -- Salem has rolled to two wins by a combined 75-12, led by Devante Ozuna (228 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The Reggies have dropped two by a combined 72-23.
Prediction: Salem 28, Greater Lawrence 14
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Central Catholic (1-1) at St. John's Shrewsbury (0-2) -- It was a different Central Catholic last week, as a Preston Zinter/Jaden Wiggins-led defense blanked the St. John's Prep offense. With the Raider offense finding its groove, they'll be tough to beat.
Prediction: Central 24, SJ Shrewsbury 7
Groton (0-0) at Brooks (0-0) -- With the defense led by Buffalo commit Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andoverand Bowdoin commit QB Michael Wolfendale of Methuen leading the offense, Brooks should be very competitive.
Prediction: Brooks 21, Groton 14
Phillips (1-0) at Loomis-Chaffee (0-0) -- Phillips is coming off a strong 24-19 win over Kent. Loomis opens this week.
Prediction: Phillips 21, Loomis 14
