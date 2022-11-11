One team is in search of its first ever true state title, and first championship since 1975. The other is playing for its third state title in five years.
When Andover High and St. John’s Prep face off on Friday night, plenty is at stake.
The No. 2-seeded Golden Warriors (9-0) will host No. 7 St. John’s Prep (7-2) in the Division 1 quarterfinals (Round of 8) on Friday at Eugene V. Lovely Field, a game that was moved to 4 p.m. due to impending weather.
A win would send Andover to the Division 1 semifinals, keeping the quest for its first ever state football title alive. The Golden Warriors won back-to-back Eastern Mass. Division 2 “Super Bowl” titles in 1974-75 under the old (pre-2013) postseason system. St. John’s Prep won a pair of Division 1 state titles in 2018-2019.
The last time Andover advanced to the state semifinals, then known as the North title game, was 2016, when the Golden Warriors downed the Prep 35-28 in the state quarterfinals.
The 2022 meeting with be a clash of two of the state’s top offenses. Andover is averaging 40.9 points per game, while the Prep is averaging 37.3 points a game.
Andover is of course led by dynamic quarterback Scotty Brown (1,520 yards, 17 TDs passing; 743 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and running back Lincoln Beal (594 yards, 16 TDs rushing). Defensively, the Golden Warriors are paced by Brian McSweeney (93 tackles) and Will Sheehan (65 tackles).
St. John’s Prep is led by the Division 1 college receiver duo of University of Georgia commit Joenel Aguero (432 receiving yards, 11 TDs) and Rutgers recruit Jesse Ofurie (495 receiving yards, 7 TDs). Running back Carson Browne (569 rushing yards, 8 TDs) has stepped into the top running back role.
It won’t be easy, but the Golden Warriors keep rolling.
Prediction: Andover 48, St. John’s Prep 32
FRIDAY’S STATE TOURNAMENT GAMES
No. 11 Everett (8-1) at No. 3 Central Catholic (7-2) — Don’t let the seeding fool you, legendary Everett remains a force to be reckoned with. The Crimson Tide have not lost since opening night to No. 4 seed Xaverian, and have scored 37.2 points a game while allowing 10.9 points a game. The Raiders will have to slow Everett QB Karmarri Ellerbe, who threw a TD and ran for two more in the Tide’s playoff opener. But there’s a reason Central has only allowed 15.5 points a game.
Prediction: Central Catholic 32, Everett 24
No. 8 Methuen (7-2) at No. 1 Franklin (6-2) — The Rangers are out for revenge, after being eliminated by Franklin in the quarters a year ago. While the Panthers are certainly formidable, they have suffered rough losses to Duxbury (34-21), and just two weeks ago to Milford (43-24.) They’re averaging 31.2 points a game, compared to 39.4 for Methuen, and allowing 18.3 points a game, compared to 26.2 for the Rangers. A little Eason-to-Eason magic could lead to an upset.
Prediction: Franklin 38, Methuen 34
No. 5 Bishop Guertin (8-2) at No. 4 Pinkerton (8-2) — The Astros have won five straight in New Hampshire, but have had to fend off Concord (34-31) and Spaulding (35-20) in consecutive weeks. Bishop Guertin’s two losses are to unbeatens Londonderry and Nashua North, and the Cardinals have won big the last two weeks (combined 91-33). Pinkerton will need to slow dual-threat QB Matt Santosuosso (1,237 yards, 22 TDs rushing; 825 yards, 6 TDs passing).
Prediction: Bishop Guertin 28, Pinkerton 21
Greater Lawrence (3-6) at Montachusett Tech (6-3) — The Reggies will look for an upset in the State Vocational Playoffs. Tony Sarkis’ squad has been red hot, winners of three straight. Montachusett has lost 2 of 3, have beem better overall.
Prediction: Montachusett 26, Greater Lawrence 24
FRIDAY’S NON-TOURNAMENT GAME
North Andover (5-6) at Waltham (5-4) — Waltham has lost 2 of its last 3 and 4 of its last 6 games and have barely outscored opponents 203-195 for the season. North Andover topped Danvers last week (29-6) after testing Methuen and Billerica.
Prediction: North Andover 24, Waltham 12
SATURDAY’S STATE TOURNAMENT GAMESNo. 6 Timberlane (8-2) at No. 3 Exeter (8-2) — In their last meeting, back on Sept. 30, Timberlane won 27-23 behind 116 yards and two TD rushing by Eddie DiGiulio. Both teams went 3-1 the rest of the way. The Owls are coming off a gritty 20-14 win over Concord, while Exeter is coming off a bye week. Timberlane will need to slow running back Ethan Moss and Co. The Owls have dealt with injuries, but they are battle-tested and know how to win a title.
Prediction: Timberlane 28, Exeter 17
No. 3 Bow (9-1) at No. 2 Pelham (10-0) — A win away from the Division 2 state title game, Pelham has still only been tested once all season. Could Bow pose a threat? The Falcons average 29.0 points per game, compared to 39.2 for Pelham, and allow 11.8 points a game, compared to 8.8 per game for Pelham. The Pythons will have to contend with the Bow backfield duo of Ryan Lover (1,120 yards, 7 TDs rushing) and Hollis Jones (875 yards, 15 TDs rushing). But Pelham’s offense is too explosive.
Prediction: Pelham 42, Bow 32
