Has Andover High shaken off the pain of its devastating state tournament loss to St. John’s Prep two weeks ago?
Does North Andover have what it takes to pull off an epic holiday upset?
We’re going to find out on Thanksgiving Eve, when the Scarlet Knights (5-5) host the Golden Warriors (9-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The winner will take the lead in the young Turkey Day rivalry (tied 3-3).
Andover was flying high heading into the Division 1 quarterfinals, before falling to the Prep, which will take on Springfield Central in the state title game.
That loss aside, no opponent has found a way to slow down Andover’s offense, which has averaged 38.2 points per game. The Golden Warrior offense is, of course, led by quarterback Scotty Brown (1,687 yards, 19 TDs passing; 739 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and running back/receiver Lincoln Beal (661 yards, 16 TDs rushing; 301 yards, 3 TDs receiving.)
While North Andover has had its ups-and-downs this fall, the Scarlet Knights have been red hot of late, with wins over Danvers (29-6) and Waltham (41-0) after nearly upsetting then-unbeaten Billerica. North Andover’s averaging 25.5 points a game on offense, and are allowing 17.0 points a game, with three shutouts.
The Knights are led offensively by Zach Wolinski, who has rushed 118 times for 735 yards and 13 touchdowns, and a variety of other playmakers in the backfield.
Is there an upset in the making?
Prediction: Andover 42, North Andover 21
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Whittier (2-8) at Greater Lawrence (3-7) — The Reggies closed out the regular season with three straight wins, before losing a close one in the Vocational tourney, led by Richard Torpey (450 yards, 8 TDs rushing). Whittier enters the holiday on four straight losses.
Prediction: Greater Lawrence 21, Whittier 17
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Central Catholic (8-3) at Lawrence (2-7) — The Lancers have done well to keep this rivalry respectable in recent years, but Central Catholic is still Central Catholic. Matthias Latham, Preston Zinter and Co. made the Division 1 semis for a reason. But Lawrence has won two straight since Jayden Abreu returned.
Prediction: Central Catholic 48, Lawrence 21
Methuen (8-3) at Dracut (2-8) — As long as there’s no lingering damage from the D1 semifinal loss to Springfield Central, Methuen should have a nice easy Turkey Day. The Middies have scored just 94 points all season (8.5 ppg) and allowed 420 points (38.2 ppg).
Prediction: Methuen 52, Dracut 6
