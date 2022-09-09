Sure, it’s the opening week of high school football in Massachusetts, but the biggest matchup of the 2022 regular season could be on the way Friday.
Central Catholic will welcome Springfield Central to Lawrence’s Veterans Memorial Stadium (7 p.m.) for a rematch of the 2021 Division 1 state championship game — won by Springfield 22-15.
This actually marks the fourth matchup in what is becoming one of the top rivalries in Massachusetts — and they’ve all been thrillers.
Central Catholic opened the 2021 season with a come-from-behind 67-52 win over host Springfield Central, with 2022 returnee Preston Zinter catching four passes for 136 yards and a TD.
The Raiders also got the better of the Golden Eagles at home in the 2019 opener, a 52-42 classic.
Central Catholic returns some impressive talent, like Notre-Dame bound tight end/linebacker Zinter, fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Stars running back/defensive back Mathias Latham and linebacker Sean Mercuri and Division 1 college prospect lineman Jaden Wiggins.
But Springfield Central brings back Nebraska-bound superstar quarterback William Watson, who threw a TD and ran for another in the title game, and running back Tariq Thomas, who rushed for 167 yards and a TD in the title game.
Prediction: Springfield Central 35, Central Catholic 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Andover (0-0) at Shrewsbury (0-0) — Andover’s offense should be potent, led by Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal. Shrewsbury nearly got the Warriors, 49-42, last season.
Prediction: Andover 28, Shrewsbury 14
Salem (1-0) at Bedford (0-1) — Salem woke up in the second half last week, led by David Jacques (2 TDs), Gavin Simone and Justice Casado (1 TD each). Bedford struggled on offense in a loss to Nashua North (19-7).
Prediction: Salem 21, Bedford 7
Lynn English (0-0) at Methuen (0-0) — With Drew Eason at QB, throwing to the likes of his brother Shane and Anesti Touma, it’s going to be tough to slow this Ranger offense. It won’t happen this week.
Prediction: Methuen 42, Lynn English 7
Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0) at North Andover (0-0) — In a rematch of three Division 2 North title games from 2017-19, North Andover will have to answer a lot of questions with an almost entirely new backfield. L-S is coming off a 9-1 season.
Prediction: Lincoln-Sudbury 28, North Andover 14
Goffstown (0-1) at Pinkerton (1-0) — The Astros fought off a gritty Windham team last week, led by Jacob Albert (3 TD runs). The Grizzlies were crushed by Keene (40-19).
Prediction: Pinkerton 35, Goffstown 7
Bishop Guertin (1-0) at Timberlane (1-0) — This is where it gets real for the Owls in their return to Division 1. BG is coming off a 37-7 win over Nashua South.
Prediction: Bishop Guertin 21, Timberlane 14
Beverly (0-0) at Haverhill (0-0) — With an offense led by QB James Farrell and Mr. Versatility Adrian Sarrette, there’s reason to believe in the Hillies.
Prediction: Haverhill 17, Beverly 7
Greater Lawrence (0-0) at Wakefield (0-0) — There is optimism in Reggie land, with new QB Isaiah Suarez playing behind a line led by Xavier Paredes. Wakefield is coming off a strong 2021.
Prediction: Wakefield 21, Greater Lawrence 14
St. Thomas (1-0) at Pelham (1-0) — The Pythons moved up to Division 2, but it was business as usual in a 34-7 win over Manchester West. Maybe it’s time to stop doubting two-time state champ QB Jake Travis and Co.
Prediction: Pelham 28, St. Thomas 7
SATURDAY’S GAME
Windham (0-1) at Nashua South (0-1) — Led by Tiger An (3 TD runs), Windham nearly knocked off Pinkerton (28-27). South was blasted by BG. Jags lock down a big win.
Prediction: Windham 24, Nashua South 7
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.