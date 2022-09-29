Is this the year Andover breaks the decade-long curse?
Not if Central Catholic has anything to say about it.
The Raiders (2-1) haven’t lost to the Golden Warriors (3-0) since Thanksgiving Day 2012, and would like to keep it that way.
Since the rocky start against Springfield Central, Central Catholic has been outstanding. The Raiders’ starting defense hasn’t allowed a score in two weeks — wins over St. John’s Prep 17-7 (only score on a punt return) and St. John’s Shewsbury 34-16 (both scores against the backups).
The Central offense has also been on the upswing, led by Markys Bridgewater (182 yards, 2 TDs rushing in the last two games) and QB Blake Hebert (11 for 13, 114 yards, 3 TDs passing against Shrewsbury).
But it will be tough to keep pace with Andover’s offense that has scored 117 points in three victories to open the season. QB Scott Brown (535 yards, 7 TDs passing) has been off to a monster start, supported by impressive playmakers.
And the Golden Warrior defense, led by Brian McSweeney (34 tackles), has allowed just 7.0 points per game, including a shutout of Lawrence.
If it’s a shootout, Andover holds the edge with the battle-tested QB. But the way Central’s defense dominated the Prep has swayed this pick.
Prediction: Central Catholic 24, Andover 21
THURSDAY’S GAME
Lynn Tech (1-1) at Whittier (0-3) — Whittier has been plagued by missed opportunities so far, but QB Camden West (642 passing yards) has impressed. Lynn Tech is coming off a 47-0 win over Minuteman.
Prediction: Lynn Tech 28, Whittier 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (1-2) at Methuen (3-0) — Behind the play of Shane Eason (340 rushing yards, 10 TDs), Methuen has averaged 43.7 points a game, and allowed 15.7 PPG. Haverhill needs to find the groove from its season-opener behind QB James Farrell (624 passing yards).
Prediction: Methuen 42, Haverhill 2119-14).
North Andover (2-1) at Tewksbury (3-0) — Tewksbury has dominated, outscoring opponents 102-34 through three wins, led by running back Sean Hirtle (122 yards, 2 TDs last week). North Andover’s running game will have to bounce back and control the clock.
Prediction: Tewksbury 28, North Andover 14.
Salem (1-3) at Pinkerton (3-1) — Salem woke up in the fourth quarter and nearly stunned Windham with a comeback, led by David Jacques (142 rushing yards) before falling (20-14) last week. Pinkerton had a rough one against archrival Londonderry (31-6 loss), but the Astros are more experienced.
Prediction: Pinkerton 21, Salem 17
Exeter (4-0) at Timberlane (3-1) — Exeter rolled over its first three opponents (combined 101-50 score) before beating Winnacunnet 3-0 on a late field goal last week. Timberlane has won two straight behind running back Edward Digiulio (221 yards, 5 TDs the last two games).
Prediction: Timberlane 24, Exeter 17
Lawrence (0-2) at Xaverian (2-1) — The road doesn’t get any easier for the Lancers after last week’s 42-0 loss to Andover. Xaverian has already crushed perennial power Everett (49-19) and Bridgewater-Raynham (35-0) before dropping a tough one to King Phillips (19-14) last week.
Prediction: Xaverian 28, Lawrence 7
Shawsheen (3-0) at Greater Lawrence (0-3) — Greater Lawrence took a positive step last week, pushing Salem (Mass.) to the limit (19-14 loss), scoring a late TD by Alvin Nunez. Shawsheen has earned three tight wins, but a combined 84-59 score.
Prediction: Shawsheen 21, Greater Lawrence 20
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Alvirne (0-4) at Windham (2-2) — Windham is hot, coming off an instant classic win over Salem on a touchdown pass from Josh Sweeney to Bryan Desmarais with 0:39 left. Alvirne has been outscored 175-38 through four games.
Prediction: Windham 42, Alvirne 6
Brooks (1-0) at Governor’s Academy (0-1) — Behind Michael Wolfendale (3 TD passes, TD run), Brooks opened with a 34-14 win. Governor’s lost its opener to St. Sebastian’s 34-12.
Prediction: Brooks 28, Governor’s 14
Pelham (4-0) at Hillsboro-Deering (1-3) — The Pelham starters might not play past the first quarter in this one. Hillsboro-Deering has been outscored 151-26 so far this season. Pelham has dominated to the tune of a 181-27 combined score.
Prediction: Pelham 54, Hillsboro-Deering 6
Phillips (1-1) at Cheshire (1-1) — The Big Blue are coming off a rough loss to Loomis Chaffee (51-10). Cheshire won 27-6.
Prediction: Cheshire 21, Phillips 14
