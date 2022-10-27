Methuen and North Andover have both tasted heartbreak this fall.
The Scarlet Knights nearly scored a stunner over unbeaten Billerica last week, leading late into the fourth quarter, while Methuen pushed undefeated Andover High to the limit early this month, before both came up one score short in the final moments.
Now, in the final week of the Massachusetts regular season, both teams will look to make one final statement when North Andover travels to Methuen on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Since North Andover joined the Merrimack Valley Conference in 2012, the series is tied 3-3 between the two schools that sit 6.4 miles apart. Methuen has won the last three matchups after the Scarlet Knights won the first three. They didn’t play from 2016-19.
The Rangers (5-2) are the favorite on Friday, having bounced back from the losses to Andover and Central Catholic by rolling past an injury-depleted Lawrence, 56-24. Shane Eason ran for 200 yards last week, and has rushed for 796 yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the season. QB Drew Eason threw three TDs last week, two to Anesti Touma, and has 13 TD passes for the season.
But the Scarlet Knights (3-4) are coming off that strong performance against Billerica, led by Zach Wolinski (83 rushing yards, 2 TDs). James Federico and Mike McNaughton each added a score.
Expect a tough fight, with the Rangers coming out on top.
Prediction: Methuen 28, North Andover 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Andover (7-0) at Tewksbury (5-2) — Tewksbury opened the season with four straight wins, but has since gone 1-2, with the win over winless Dracut. Scott Brown and Andover have looked unbeatable for much of the season, and that shouldn’t change.
Prediction: Andover 38, Tewksbury 14
Londonderry (7-1) at Salem (2-6) — Led by QB Drew Heenan (1,160, 13 TDs passing), defending D1 champion Londonderry has dominated New Hampshire competition, winning every game by at least two scores. David Jacques and Salem would need a monster performance.
Prediction: Londonderry 34, Salem 17
Timberlane (7-1) at Portsmouth (4-4) — Timberlane survived a scare against Dover last week (48-42 in OT), led by QB Dom Coppeta (140 passing yards, 120 rushing yard). Don’t expect the same test against Portsmouth, which was crushed by Oxford Hills (48-13) last week.
Prediction: Timberlane 32, Portsmouth 12
Billerica (7-0) at Haverhill (2-5) — It’s been a tough run for the Hillies. After losses to unbeaten Andover and powerhouse Central Catholic the last two weeks, Haverhill must contend with a Billerica squad that’s averaging 37.7 point a game and allowing 14.0 points a game.
Prediction: Billerica 28, Haverhill 7
Concord (6-2) at Pinkerton (6-2) — The Astros have quietly excelled in New Hampshire, outscoring in-state foes 238-85. The Astros will have to find a way to slow Crimson Tide running back Elia Bahuma (1,495 yards, 21 TDs rushing) like Windham did in the second half last week.
Prediction: Pinkerton 28, Concord 21
Pelham (8-0) at Hanover (6-2) — The Pythons withstood their biggest test in seasons, topping unbeaten Souhegan (28-21). Hanover has lost 2 of its last 3, falling Gilford-Belmont 35-8 last week. Jake Travis (15 combined TDs) and co. should roll.
Prediction: Pelham 42, Hanover 14
Whittier (2-5) at Shawsheen (7-0) — After a rough loss to Kipp last week (43-14), Whittier must now contend with a Shawsheen squad that’s averaging 32.3 points a game and is allowing 14.4 points a game.
Prediction: Shawsheen 32, Whittier 24
Greater Lawrence (1-6) at Lowell Catholic (7-0) — A week after the Reggies earned their first win of the season, 21-9 over Greater Lowell, they face a massive task in Lowell Catholic, which has allowed just 46 total points all season (6.6 per game), and is averaging 37.9 points a game.
Prediction: Lowell Catholic 28, Greater Lawrence 14
Chelmsford (6-1) at Lawrence (0-6) — It’s been a rough ride for the injury-riddled Lancers, and it won’t get any easier against a Chelmsford team that’s allowing 10.9 points a game and scoring 43.3 points a game.
Prediction: Chelmsford 42, Lawrence 10
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Barnstable (2-5) at Central Catholic (5-2) — Expect a quick day for Matthias Latham and the Raiders starters. Barnstable has lost two straight and is averaging just 15.4 points a game for the season. Central has won three straight by a combined 119-27 margin.
Prediction: Central Catholic 42, Barnstable 12
Brooks (4-1) at St. George’s (1-4) — Led by the likes of Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale and Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy, Brooks has scored a few huge wins. Expect another against St. George’s, which is allowing 45.0 points a game.
Prediction: Brooks 41, St. George’s 16
Deerfield (2-4) at Phillips Academy (1-5) — Could this be the week Phillips snaps it’s five-game losing streak? Deerfield is allowing 37.8 points a game.
Prediction: Phillips 32, Deerfield 28
