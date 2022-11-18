There’s no avoiding reality.
Methuen is a significant underdog heading into Friday’s Division 1 semifinal clash with defending state champion Springfield Central. Even the most optimistic members of Ranger Nation have to admit that.
If someone placed betting lines on Massachusetts high school football games, Methuen might be a two-touchdown dog.
But none of that will matter to the No. 8-seeded Rangers (8-2) when they take on No. 4 Springfield Central (9-1) in the Division 1 semis at Shrewsbury High School (6 p.m.) on Friday.
In the last two weeks, Methuen has taken down legendary powerhouse Brockton on a Xander Silva interception in the end zone as time expired, then upset top-seeded Franklin on a Drew Eason touchdown run with 0:08 left in the game.
This is a Ranger squad that has feared no team in its best playoff run in at least 30 years — maybe ever. and they will need that fearlessness on Friday night.
Springfield Central has scored 51.7 points per game, while allowing just 9.8 points a game. The Golden Eagles’ only loss was a 41-24 setback to St. John’s High School of Washington D.C.
Leading Springfield Central is University of Nebraska commit William Watson, who was recently honored as an Army All-American. He threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for 147 yards and two more scores in the Golden Eagles’ season-opening win over Central Catholic.
But Methuen has its own star QB in Drew Eason (1,835 yards, area-high 18 touchdown passing) and his a star playmaker in Shane Eason (31 total touchdowns).
The odds might be against the Rangers, but an upset isn’t impossible.
Prediction: Springfield Central 41, Methuen 34
FRIDAY’S GAMES
No. 3 Central Catholic (8-2) vs. No. 7 St. John’s Prep (8-2) — The other Division 1 semifinal is a clash of fierce rivals. Central’s controlled the rivalry of late, beating the Eagles earlier this season (17-7) and last year in the state semis (35-12). The Prep has won four straight and is averaging 38.4 points a game. If Central, which has won six straight, can find a way to slow the Eagles’ rushing attack (391 yards against Andover last week), and force them to pass, the Raiders have an edge.
Prediction: Central Catholic 32, St. John’s Prep 30
No. 10 Bedford (8-3) at No. 6 Timberlane (10-2) — In the Division 1 semifinals, the upstart Owls will host a Bedford squad that upset undefeated Nashua North in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have earned shutouts in both of their playoff wins, and have allowed just 7.0 points a game. If a Timberlane offense (30.6 points a game) can find a way to score points, they’ll head back to the title game.
Prediction: Timberlane 24, Bedford 17
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 4 Pinkerton (9-2) at No. 1 Londonderry (10-1) — The other Division 1 semifinal is a rematch of Mack Plaque foes. After winning 22 straight against their archrival, Pinkerton has dropped six straight to the Lancers, including 31-6 earlier this fall. The Lancer offense (33.8 ppg) is led by QB Drew Heenan (1,252 yards, 15 TDs passing). Pinkeron will need to use its running game to control the clock.
Prediction: Londonderry 28, Pinkerton 24
No. 2 Pelham (11-0) vs. No. 4 Souhegan (10-1) — Pelham will play for its third straight championship, the first since moving up to Division 2. The only team to test the Pythons was Souhegan, before Pelham earned a 28-21 win. This two teams couldn’t be more evenly matched, but it’s a fool’s best to go against Pelham.
Prediction: Pelham 32, Souhegan 28
