A week after a cathartic season-opening victory, following an offseason of much-publicized turmoil, can Haverhill High football make it two in a row?
We’ll find out on Friday, when Rob Pike’s crew welcomes tradition MVC Small power Tewksbury to Haverhill Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
It’s tough not to like what we’ve seen from the Hillies, who opened with a 27-14 win over Beverly on Saturday, compiling 455 yards of total offense. Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB James Farrell threw for 229 yards, including 142 yards and touchdown Devin Carreiro.
But Tewksbury — which finished 7-4 last season — is one of the state’s most consistent programs for a reason.
The Redmen topped Danvers 14-7 last week. Manny Mengata ran for their first touchdown, and Emeka Olu scored the winning 9-yard TD with 5:34 left. Kenny Nguyen added a game-clinching interception.
Haverhill and Tewksbury have not played since 2010, when the Hillies prevailed 10-0.
The score might not be that low, but expect a similar result this time around.
Prediction: Haverhill 24, Tewksbury 14
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Chelmsford (0-1) at Andover (1-0) — Boy did I underestimate the Golden Warriors last week, as Johnny Enman threw three TDs in a 40-7 blowout of Shrewsbury. Chelmsford, conversely, was rocked by New Hampshire power Londonderry, 41-0. The Lions do feature QB Kyle Wilder, who threw for over 1,200 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 700 yards last year. He’ll have his hands full with a breakout Andover defense.
Prediction: Andover 38, Chelmsford 17
Salem (2-0) at Concord (1-1) — The Blue Devils will look to earn their first 3-0 start since 2017 when they head up I-93 North. QB Nolan Lumley threw three TDs in last week’s 45-7 win over Manchester Memorial. The Crimson Tide were blown out in Week 1 by Londonderry (41-14), then beat Vermont foe Rutland (42-0) last week. Eli Bahuma had three TD runs in last week’s win.
Prediction: Salem 28, Concord 21
Cathedral (0-0) at Whittier (1-0) — The Wildcats came out flying, crushing Roxbury Prep 36-8 last week, led by running back Nick Almanzar (6 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs). They host another Boston area team this week in Cathedral, which is playing its first game of the season. The Panthers were 6-2 last season, but Whittier looks strong.
Prediction: Whittier 32, Cathedral 14
Hamilton-Wenham (0-1) at Greater Lawrence (0-1) — The Reggies showed some spark last week, despite falling to Wakefield (17-7). Gustavo Varela ran for 169 yards, including a 91-yard TD run. The Cape Ann League foe Generals fell to Pentucket 20-13 a week ago. Henry Stinson threw two TDs vs. the Panthers last week, one to powerful running back Chris Collins.
Prediction: Hamilton-Wenham 21, Greater Lawrence 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pinkerton (2-0) at Timberlane (1-1) — The Astros have been hot out of the gates, averaging 42.5 points and 364 rushing yards in their two opening victories, led by Caden Michaud (201 rushing yards, 3 TDs). The Owls rebounded from their opening loss by edging Spaulding 27-22. Liam Corman ran for 123 yards and a TD in the win.
Prediction: Pinkerton 34, Timberlane 20
Marshfield (0-1) at Methuen (0-1) — It wasn’t the season-opener the Rangers had hoped for, falling to Lincoln-Sudbury 24-14 after a preseason disrupted by illnesses. The Rangers beat Marshfield (38-28) last year after the Rams dealt them a crushing 34-33 loss two years ago, on a TD with 2:31 left. Marshfield fell to St. John’s Prep (41-20) last week, led by David True (2 TD runs).
Prediction: Methuen 28, Marshfield 21
Beverly (0-1) at North Andover (0-0) — The wait is finally over for North Andover, which had its opener cancelled. The Scarlet Knights are ready to roll, against a Beverly team that lost to Haverhill 27-14 last week. The Panthers were led in the opener by QB Brian Kessel, who threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.
Prediction: North Andover 27, Beverly 18
Wachusett (0-1) at Lawrence (1-0) — Lawrence opened with a bang, blasting Lynn English 27-0, behind three TD passes to Jayden Abreu, two to David Manon. Wachusett lost 36-14 to Franklin last week after going 8-3 and advancing to the Division 1 tourney last year. Abreu will come back strong again.
Prediction: Lawrence 24, Wachusett 16
Windham (1-1) at Alvirne (1-1) — The Jaguars found their form in a gritty 20-19 win over Malden Catholic. Tiger An ran for 132 yards and Kavi Patel led a strong defensive effort. The Broncos allowed Pinkerton to score on every offensive possession last week, and aside from one 67-yard Aiden Mills run, managed just 56 yards of offense.
Prediction: Windham 28, Alvirne 6
John Stark (2-0) at Pelham (2-0) — Could this be the week Pelham sees its 32-game winning streak snapped? Nah. John Stark barely escaped Hanover last week (30-22), surrendering 305 rushing yards, and Milford (30-27) in its opener. It’s going to take a much better effort to compete with the Python train.
Prediction: Pelham 35, John Stark 14
SATURDAY’S GAME
Central Catholic (0-1) at St. John’s Prep (1-0) — The competition only gets tougher for the Raiders, playing the defending Division 1 champs a week after playing the runner-ups. The Prep rolled Marshfield last week (41-20). Cam LaGrassa ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles. This is a tough matchup even if Central QB Blake Hebert is healthy.
Prediction: St. John’s Prep 35, Central Catholic 25
TWITTER: DWillisET
