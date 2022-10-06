Two extremely similar teams will face off when Andover travels to Methuen for what could be the Game of the Year in the Eagle-Tribune area
Both squads are 4-0, and ranked in the top-10 in the MIAA Division 1 standings — the Golden Warriors are No. 3, the Rangers are No. 8.
Both teams featured Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterbacks — Methuen’s Drew Eason (450 yards, 6 TD passing) and Andover’s Scott Brown (717 yards, 9 TDs passing).
They each feature game-breaking running backs — Andover Lincoln Beal (4 TDs in two game) and Methuen’s Shane Eason (402 rushing yards, 12 TDs) — and dangerous receiver groups.
Offensively, the Rangers average 45.0 points a game and the Golden Warriors average 36.8 ppg.
Andover’s defense dominated the first three weeks (7.0 ppg allowed) then did enough to beat Central Catholic (30-29). Methuen’s defense has also been strong (16.8 ppg allowed), twice holding its opponent to fewer than two touchdowns.
The Rangers have won two straight against the Golden Warriors, and four of the last five.
That being said, Andover owns the most impressive win so far this season, taking down Central Catholic, the No. 5 in the MIAA Division 1 polls, in overtime. Methuen has yet to face a team in the top-20 of the MIAA Division 1 rankings.
So, for that reason ....
Prediction: Andover 34, Methuen 28
THURSDAY’S GAME
Minuteman (1-3) at Whittier (0-4) — The time is now for the Wildcats. Minuteman has been outscored 165-30 so far this fall. Whittier has been outscored 128-62, but has shown signs of improvement, behind QB Cam West.
Prediction: Whittier 24, Minuteman 12
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central Catholic (2-2) at Lowell (0-4) — An angry Central squad would be dangerous for anyone in the state, let alone a winless Lowell squad that’s been outscored 156-22 so far this season. The Raiders will take care of business early, then rest the starters.
Prediction: Central Catholic 42, Lowell 6
Haverhill (1-3) at Lawrence (0-3) — Haverhill showed some life, playing a powerful Methuen team tough last week, behind a pair of TD passes for James Farrell. It’s been a rough road for Lawrence which has been outscored 140-22 this season. This likely won’t be better.
Prediction: Haverhill 24, Lawrence 6
North Andover (2-2) at Chelmsford (3-1) — After a strong start, North Andover has lost two straight, scoring a combined 21 points. Chelmsford has won three straight by a combined 161-22 score, led by QB Kyle Wilder. The Knight need to find their dangerous running game.
Prediction: Chelmsford 28, North Andover 14
Pinkerton (4-1) at Winnacunnet (0-5) — It should be a quick day for Cole Yennaco and the Astro starters, after beating Salem last week. Winnacunnet has been shut out three times, and has only scored 20 total points while allowing 101 points.
Prediction: Pinkerton 35, Winnacunnet 0
Salem (1-4) at Wachusett Regional (3-1) — Salem had dropped four straight, and will now travel an hour to Holden, Mass., to face a Wachusett squad that has won three straight by a combined 137-12 score.
Prediction: Wachusett 28, Salem 12
Greater Lawrence (0-4) at Essex Tech (2-2) — This could be the week for Greater Lawrence. The Reggies have dropped two straight one-score games, while Essex Tech has lost two straight by a combined 61-20 score.
Prediction: Greater Lawrence 21, Essex Tech 14
Lebanon (0-5) at Pelham (5-0) — Lebanon has forfeited, so this is an easy one. It’s not hard to understand why. Lebanon has been outscored 270-6. Pelham has outscored opponents 215-27.
Prediction: Pelham by forfeit
St. Marks (1-1) at Brooks (1-1) — Despite last week’s loss, Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale has starred early on for Brooks, throwing to the likes of Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy.
Prediction: Brooks 24, St. Marks 12
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Timberlane (4-1) at Goffstown (0-5) — An easy day for the Timberlane starters. Behind budding star Eddie DiGiulio, the Owls have won three straight, toppling previously-unbeaten Exeter last week. Goffstown has been outscored 216-32 this season.
Prediction: Timberlane 38, Goffstown 6
Windham (3-2) at Manchester Memorial (1-3) — Windham has been hot, winning two straight including last Saturday’s 52-0 blowout of Alvirne. Memorial won a thriller last week (27-26) over Spaulding after losing three straight by a combined 86-46 margin.
Prediction: Windham 24, Memorial 12
Phillips Academy (1-2) at Taft (1-1) — The Big Blue have lost two straight by a combined 93-16 score. Taft won 42-7 last week.
Prediction: Taft 42, Phillips 17
