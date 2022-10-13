Methuen High and Central Catholic are both looking to put a heartbreaking loss to Andover High behind them, and reestablish themselves as top contenders in the Merrimack Valley Conference and Division 1 overall.
There’s no better time to do it than now.
The Rangers (4-1) will travel to Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to face the Raiders (3-2) on Friday (7 p.m.)
Methuen hasn’t beaten Central Catholic since the 2010 season, when QB Cal Carroll led the Rangers to a 24-22 victory on the way to a 9-2 record.
Could this be the year the Blue and White top their longtime rival?
Methuen’s Shane Eason further established himself as one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers with an absolutely electric performance against Andover (180 yards, TD rushing; 109 yards, 2 TDs receiving; passing TD) last Friday. Big brother Drew Eason remains a star at quarterback (184 yards, 2 TDs passing last week).
A week after losing to Andover, Central Catholic had little trouble dispatching of winless Lowell (35-0) last Friday, with QB Blake Hebert throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third. That a week after running backs Matthias Latham (152 rushing yards), Markys Bridgewater (107 yards) and Sean Mercuri (92 yards) all had huge days on the ground.
Which defense will step up when needed?
Prediction: Methuen 32, Central Catholic 28
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (2-3) at Andover (5-0) — The Hillies found their groove last week with a nice win over Lawrence (30-6), led by James Farrell (2 rushing TDs, 1 TD pass). But after wins over Central and Methuen, Andover is far too hot, led by running back Lincoln Beal (4 TD runs last week).
Prediction: Andover 42, Haverhill 7
Georgetown (0-5) at Whittier (1-4) — The Wildcats broke through last week with a win over Minuteman (29-6), with Nick Almanzar notching a TD rush and catch of over 50 yards. Georgetown has been outscored 184-54 and lost every game by double digits.
Prediction: Whittier 27, Georgetown 10
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Timberlane (5-1) at Spaulding (4-2) — Timberlane has won four straight, with an easy 42-13 victory over Goffstown last week led by Liam Corman (119 yards, TD rushing), and the big win over Exeter two weeks ago. Spaulding has suffered two straight touch losses, by a combined 51-38.
Prediction: Timberlane 32, Spaulding 14
Dracut (1-4) at North Andover (2-3) — Time for North Andover to get back on track. Dracut has lost its last three by a combined 166-21. Look for running backs Zach Wolinski, James Federico to take control and the defense to bounce back.
Prediction: North Andover 24, Dracut 7
Windham (4-2) at Manchester Central (1-4) — The Jaguars survived Manchester Memorial (20-7), with QB Josh Sweeney and RB/WR Bryan Desmarais each throwing a TD to one another. Central has been outscored 188-60, but did upset one-loss Dover last week.
Prediction: Windham 24, Central 12
Pelham (6-0) at Milford (3-3) — Could this be the first test for the Pythons? Milford has won two straight by a combined 93-28 margin. But after an off week due to a forfeit, Pelham is rested and still hasn’t been tested this fall. Can anyone keep it close?
Prediction: Pelham 42, Milford 21
Lawrence (0-4) at Lowell (0-5) — If Lawrence QB Jayden Abreu was healthy, this would be a slam dunk Lancers pick. But he had to be carted off the field last week. Can the Lawrence backup beat Lowell squad that’s scored just 22 points and allowed 191 this fall.
Prediction: Lawrence 15, Lowell 6
Northeast (1-4) at Greater Lawrence (0-5) — The Reggies suffered their third straight one-score loss last week, and seem on the verge of breaking through. Northeast has lost three straight by a combined 103-62. This feels like the week.
Prediction: Greater Lawrence 21, Northeast 12
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Pinkerton (5-1) at Brockton (4-1) — For 17 years, this interstate rivalry produced plenty of huge games. After a decade, the two teams will reunite and are both hot. Pinkerton has rolled to two straight wins by a combined 65-0. Brockton’s win three straight by a combined 144-58.
Prediction: Brockton 34, Pinkerton 28
Concord (5-1) at Salem (1-5) — Not exactly an ideal matchup for a Salem team that needs a win. Concord has won five straight after losing its opener to Londonderry and is averaging 43.7 points per game.
Prediction: Concord 35, Salem 14
Roxbury Latin (1-2) at Brooks (2-1) — The Green and White crushed St. Mark’s 42-14 behind 101 yards and three TDs rushing by Darnell Pierre. It should be tough for Roxbury Latin, which is averaging just 10.2 point a game, to keep pace.
Prediction: Brooks 32, Roxbury Latin 10
Phillips (1-3) at Williston (3-1) — Former Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Tommy Beaton has Willison playing strong football. Phillips has lost three straight by a combined 134-37.
Prediction: Willison 35, Phillips 14
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.