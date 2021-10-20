The Methuen and Lawrence football teams certainly have a lot in common.
Both have explosive offenses, both are 4-2 and both are coming off a loss at home, Methuen to Central Catholic and Lawrence to Lowell.
Which brings us to Friday night’s Merrimack Valley Conference showdown at Lawrence Stadium in what looks like a tossup.
Methuen may have an edge through the air with Drew Eason throwing the ball but Lawrence seems to have more depth at running back and has several breakaway threats, led by Andy Medina but including Joenel Figueroa and Jayzius Perez.
The goal for Methuen will be to get out fast and eliminate the big plays while the Lancers will try to stay focused for a full 48 minutes.
It’s really a ‘pick-em’ game, but I’ll make an educated guess and say ...
Prediction: Methuen 34, Lawrence 32
THURSDAY’S GAME
Nashua North (3-4) at Pinkerton (6-1): It’s not fancy, but the Astros seem to have found a winning formula.
Prediction: Pinkerton 24, Nashua North 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lowell Catholic (4-1) at Whittier (4-2): The Wildcats have found a nice balance on offense, something they haven’t always had.
Prediction: Whittier 26, Lowell Catholic 20
North Andover (3-3) at Billerica (5-1): Another MVC tossup tough to pick.
Prediction: North Andover 27, Billerica 20
Londonderry (7-0) at Salem (4-2): Londonderry is one of the more balanced teams around.
Prediction: Londonderry 34, Salem 21
Timberlane (7-0) at Kingswood (0-7): Mismatch of the week.
Prediction: Timberlane 48, Kingswood 6
Monadnock (2-3) at Pelham (5-0): Nearly all of Pelham’s games are mismatches.
Prediction: Pelham 49, Monadnock 13
Andover (3-3) at Lowell (1-5): Both teams got crushed by Central, but Lowell’s defense is better.
Prediction: Lowell 23, Andover 21
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gr. Lawrence (1-5) at Northeast (4-2): Based on last week’s second half, this is a game the Reggies could win. But I’ll go with the odds.
Prediction: Northeast 26, Gr. Lawrence 19
Ipswich (0-6) at Pentucket (5-1): Ipswich has played some close games but can’t seem to get over the hump. Pentucket has been red hot.
Prediction: Pentucket 27, Ipswich 13
Merrimack Valley (1-6) at Sanborn (2-5): Both teams need a win badly.
Prediction: Sanborn 19, Merrimack Valley 16
Middlesex (2-2) at Brooks (0-4): Brooks will apparently need to keep throwing to be successful.
Prediction: Middlesex 29, Brooks 22
Season record: 67-18
