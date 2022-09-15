Methuen High will have vengeance on its mind during the 1 1/2 hour bus ride down 93 South towards Marshfield on Friday.
A year ago — despite 355 yards and three touchdowns passing from Drew Eason — the host Rangers suffered a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to the Rams on a touchdown with 2:31 left in the game. Marshfield went on to the Division 2 semifinals, while Methuen made the Division 1 quarterfinals.
So the 60-plus mile journey will be one of redemption.
The then-unknown Eason is now established as one of the top quarterbacks in Massachusetts. He didn’t have to do much in last week’s season-opening 51-12 drubbing of Lynn English, but still threw a TD to his brother Shane Eason and ran for two more scores. Shane Eason ran for 77 yards and another TD.
Marshfield’s star from last year, QB Owen Masterson, is now a student at UMass Amherst. and the Rams were crushed by powerhouse St. John’s Prep 49-14 in their opener. Expect more of the same.
Prediction: Methuen 34, Marshfield 12
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (1-0) at Danvers (0-1) -- A win would give the Hillies their first 2-0 start since they won the MVC D2 title in 2016. James Farrell (2 TD passes, 2 TD runs last week) and Co. are creating plenty of excitement.
Prediction: Haverhill 28, Danvers 14
Whittier (0-1) at Manchester Essex (0-1) -- The Wildcats dropped a tough one last week to Malden, but expect the Cam West-to-Thomas Galvin connection to make more noise after they connected on six passes for 101 yards and a TD last week.
Prediction: Whittier 21, Manchester Essex 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Acton-Boxboro (1-0) at Andover (1-0) -- Andover opened fast, with Scotty Brown throwing two TDs and rushing for one score in a 36-6 win over Shrewsbury. A-B also opened strong, beating Shepherd Hill 34-0. Expect Brown and Lincoln Beal to keep rolling.
Prediction: Andover 34, Acton-Boxboro 14
St. John’s Prep (1-0) at Central Catholic (0-1) -- The Raiders are looking to bounce back from their first shutout loss (38-0 to Springfield Central) since St. John’s Prep blanked them in 2019. The Eagles are coming off blasting Marshfield behind five TD passes from Aidan Driscoll.
Prediction: St. John’s Prep 28, Central Catholic 14
Exeter (2-0) at Salem (1-1) — Salem has played one strong half in two games, suffering a rough 17-0 loss to Bedford last week. Exeter is once again powerful, winning two non-league games by a combined 66-35. Can the Blue Devils find their groove from the second half two weeks ago?
Prediction: Exeter 21, Salem 14
Timberlane (1-1) at Winnacunnet (0-2) — The Owls suffered their first loss in 23 months last week (23-20 to Bishop Guertin). They can rebound against a Winnacunnet team that’s been blanked in its first two games (combined 39-0).
Prediction: Timberlane 21, Winnacunnet 3
Alvirne (0-2) at Pinkerton (2-0) -- Astro stars Jacob Albert and Cole Yennaco shouldn’t have to break a sweat in this one. Alvrine has lost to a pair of middling foes by a combined 77-25.
Prediction: Pinkerton 42, Alvirne 6
Windham (1-1) at Londonderry (1-1) -- Tiger An led the Jaguars to their best win since 2019, a 44-14 victory over Nashua North. Londonderry was crushed by Vermont foe Bishop Hendricken 40-20 last week. Can the defending champion Lancers rediscover their form?
UPSET SPECIAL: Windham 28, Londonderry 17
Greater Lawrence (0-1) at North Reading (1-0) — Reggies QB Isaiah Suero opened eyes, throwing for 127 yards and rushing for 134-yards in their season-opening loss. North Reading rolled in its opener (35-20), and is a tough matchup for a CAC squad.
Prediction: North Reading 24, Greater Lawrence 12
SATURDAY’S GAMES
North Andover (1-0) at Beverly (0-1) -- I obviously greatly underrated James Federico (96 yards, 2 TD rushing), Caleb Agbor (78 rushing yards) and the rest of the Scarlet Knights before they whipped Lincoln-Sudbury 22-0. I will not make the same mistake.
Prediction: North Andover 21 Beverly 3
Lawrence (0-0) at Somerset Berkley (0-1) -- Count me a member of the Lawrence football fan club. Jayden Abreu’s squad should open strong against a team that lost to Cumberland, R.I. (27-26) last week.
Prediction: Lawrence 24, Somerset Berkley 14
Pelham (2-0) at John Stark (0-2) -- Pelham has won its first two games by a combined 75-5. John Stark has lost its first two 60-28. Pythons keep on rolling.
Prediction: Pelham 42, John Stark 0
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.