Timberlane opens its quest for a second straight state championship on Friday — this one in Division 1 — and it won’t be easy right out of the gates.
The No. 6-seeded Owls (7-2), who won the Division 2 title last fall before moving back up to D1, will open postseason play at home, welcoming No. 11 Concord (5-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
But don’t be fooled by the seeding difference, Concord poses a major threat to the Owls.
Just two weeks ago, Concord seemed destined for the No. 2 seed, and perhaps even the top spot if Londonderry were to suffer an unlikely stumble.
But, in consecutive weeks, Crimson Tide saw Windham rally back from a 21-0 deficit for a 30-21 Jaguar win, then Pinkerton hold off a Concord rally for a 34-31 victory last week. That sent the Tide on the road.
Timberlane will be tasked with slowing one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in New Hampshire in Elia Bahuma (1,559 yards, 23 TD rushing). Perhaps the Owls can duplicate what Pinkerton did, limiting Bahuma to 64 yards.
The Owls can also play keep-away, and put up plenty of points, behind their gritty running game led by Eddie DiGiulio (575 rushing yards, 15 TDs), Dom Coppeta, (555 rush yards, 6 TDs) and Liam Corman (474 rush yards, 11 TDs). The offense averages 32.2 points a game.
As long as it’s the Timberlane squad that won six straight, not the one that lost last week, expect the repeat quest to continue.
Prediction: Timberalne 28, Concord 21
FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF GAMES
Brockton (7-1) at Methuen (6-2) — The Rangers face a massive task right away against a Brockton squad that’s averaging 38.8 points a game and has won six straight. The Boxers’ lone lose was to top-seeded Franklin. The Eason brothers will need a huge performance.
Prediction: Brockton 32, Methuen 28
Lynn Classical (5-2) at Andover (8-0) — The train keeps rolling for the unbeaten Golden Warriors. Classical is averaging just 23.7 points a game, way below the dominant Andover offense (40.8 ppg) and defense (17.4 ppg allowed).
Prediction: Andover 42, Lynn Classical 14
Braintree (4-4) at Central Catholic (6-2) — The Raiders have rediscovered their dominant form with four straight easy wins. Braintree has lost 3 of its last 5 and have been outscored 179-163 for the season. The quest for a return title game trip for Central continues.
Prediction: Central Catholic 44, Braintree 12
Spaulding (4-5) at Pinkerton (7-2) — Spaulding has lost five straight by a combined 131-70 score. The Astros’ only New Hampshire loss was to top-seeded Londonderry and have won their lost four NH games by a combined 137-45. Jacob Albert and Co. roll.
Prediction: Pinkerton 42, Spaulding 12
FRIDAY’S NON-PLAYOFF GAMES
Haverhill (3-6) at St. John’s Shrewsbury (1-7) — The Hillies have dealt with a brutal schedule, with Andover, Central and unbeaten Billerica in consecutive weeks. They were competitive each week, and that should pay off against a Shrewsbury team that’s lost four straight.
Prediction: Haverhill 26, SJ Shrewsbury 12
Nashua South (2-7) at Salem (2-7) — The records are the same, but the teams aren’t. The Blue Devils feature David Jacques, who is currently the only area back to top 1,000 yards this fall. Nashua South’s only two wins were against winless Goffstown and one-win Keene.
Prediction: Salem 24, Nashua South 6
Lawrence (0-7) at Malden Catholic (0-9) — This could be the game for Lawence to break through, facing fellow winless Malden Catholic in a battle of Lancers. MC has surrendered 34.6 points per game while scoring just 8.1 points a game.
Prediction: Lawrence 21, Malden Catholic 17
SATURDAY’S PLAYOFF GAMES
Bedford (6-3) at Windham (6-2) — The Jags have been one of the hottest teams in NH since late September, winning five straight. All of those wins have been by at least two scores, including the Concord comeback. Bedford has lost 2 of 3, but both were by a single score.
Prediction: Windham 28, Bedford 21
Plymouth (5-4) at Pelham (9-0) — It should be another quick day for the Pelham starters. Plymouth had lost three straight before wins over struggling St. Thomas and Sanborn. Pelham aced its test against No. 4 seed Souhegan (28-21) then crushed Hanover (49-12) last week.
Prediction: Pelham 42, Plymouth 10
SATURDAY’S NON-PLAYOFF GAMES
Ipswich (1-7) at Whittier (3-6) — It’s been a rough season for the Tigers, who have averaged just 11.8 points per game and allowed 37.5 points a game. Their lone win was vs. winless Pentucket. Whitter has lost two straight, but has shown the ability to score points.
Prediction: Whittier 28, Ipswich 21
