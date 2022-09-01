The time has finally arrived -- at least in New Hampshire.
Granite State teams kick off the football season this Friday and Saturday, with Massachusetts following suit next weekend.
For Timberlane, this weekend it will be the first chance for the Owls to prove they can carry the winning form they established in Division 2 to Division 1.
After a two-year stint in D2 that culminated in a dominant perfect season and state title last fall, the Owls have returned to Division 1, playing in the East conference in New Hampshire's new divisional alignment.
Timberlane, a bit of an unknown, remains a top-10 team in most statewide polls and will open 2022 by hosting Manchester Memorial on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
Memorial is coming off a rough 2021. The Crusaders finished 1-6 and were outscored 446-168.
Division 1 will be a major test for the Owls -- who graduated a lot but return standouts like QB Dominic Coppeta, Dan Post (when healthy) and Niko Langlois -- but it won't be on Friday.
Timberlane 28, Memorial 7
REBUILT SALEM READY TO GO
Salem is out to prove it can recover from the loss of last season's outstanding senior class led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star running backs Aidan McDonald and Tommy Ahlers.
The Blue Devils will have their first chance on Friday, when they travel to take on Manchester Central at Gill Stadium (7 p.m.)
Steve Abraham's Salem squad -- led by returning back David Jacques -- is ranked the No. 9 team in New Hampshire.
Central is coming off a 2021 in which they went 2-5 and were outscored 247-107. Expect the Blue Devils to start strong.
Salem 21, Central 6
PINKERTON, WINDHAM SET FOR CLASH
Expectations are once again high for Pinkerton, which enters the 2022 season as the No.5-ranked team in New Hampshire. It's no wonder why, with the return of Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Cole Yennaco and backfield mate Jacob Albert, who would have been an all-star had it not been for an injury.
The Astros will open the season against a familiar foe, traveling to rival Windham for a Saturday (2 p.m.) clash.
Jack Byrne's Windham squad -- led by QB Josh Sweeney and running back Tiger An -- played Pinkerton hard last fall, before falling 33-6. Expect another tough fight, but the Astros have too much firepower.
Pinkerton 32, Windham 14
