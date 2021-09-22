Let’s take a page from the national prognosticators for college and pro football and select a “safe bet” or “sure thing” game of the week.
There are plenty of games to choose from this week, the most obvious being Haverhill at St. John’s Prep. The young Hillies, after all, have a long way to go, while the Prep looked invincible last week while crushing Central Catholic.
But that would be too easy, so I have another safe bet, or at least I hope it is. and that would be Methuen over Lowell.
Despite last week’s heartbreaking loss to a good Marshfield, the Methuen offense — led by rising sophomore quarterback Drew Eason — has been mighty impressive. Moreover, the Rangers are still feeling the sting of losing to Lowell in a mini-upset during the Fall 2 season. Revenge has to be on their minds.
I’ve got a lot of respect for the coaching of Haverhill’s Rob Pike, but his Lowell team is winless thus far and has not played particularly well.
Prediction: Methuen 34, Lowell 14
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Shawsheen Valley (0-1) at Whittier (2-0): The Wildcats are one of big surprises of the fall thus far.
Prediction: Whittier 32, Shawsheen 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
St. John’s-Shrewsbury (1-1) at Central Catholic (1-1): Raiders take out their frustration on their next opponent.
Prediction: Central 34, St. John’s 16
Haverhill (0-2) at St. John’s Prep (2-0): Hopefully, this won’t get ugly.
Prediction: St. John’s Prep 48, Haverhill 0
Salem (2-1) at Greater Lawrence (0-2): The Reggies have an awfully tough schedule for a young team.
Prediction: Salem 34, Gr. Lawrence 6
Pentucket (2-0) at North Reading (2-0): Pentucket has also been a pleasant surprise, but North Reading is too explosive.
Prediction: North Reading 34, Pentucket 20
North Andover (1-1) at Marblehead (2-0): North Andover played great last week and is capable of winning this game, but the Knights seem to have trouble on the road.
Prediction: North Andover 21, Marblehead 20
Londonderry (3-0) at Pinkerton (3-0): Classic matchup between the archrivals could go either way, but ...
Prediction: Pinkerton 24, Londonderry 20
Salem (1-2) at Alvirne (0-3): The time is now for the Blue Devils to regroup.
Prediction: Salem 38, Alvirne 19
ConVal (0-3) at Pelham (3-0): Yawn, another romp for the Pythons.
Prediction: Pelham 48, ConVal 6
Windham (0-3) at Keene (1-2): I’m not positive it will happen, but the Jaguars deserve to prevail.
Prediction: Windham 20, Keene 19
Lawrence (2-0) at Andover (2-0): This should be extremely interesting and there should be lots of big plays.
Prediction: Andover 27, Lawrence 20
Timberlane (3-0) at Plymouth (3-0): One of the games of the year in Division 2. If the Owls are hungry enough, then ...
Prediction: Timberlane 22, Plymouth 20
Kingswood (0-3) at Sanborn (1-2): Two in a row for the Indians!
Prediction: Sanborn 20, Kingswood 13
Season record: 28-7
