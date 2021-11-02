Always on Thursday!
If Whittier Tech football coach Kevin Bradley had his way, that would be his battle cry. If given a choice, he would play all of the Wildcats' games on Thursday. That seems to keep the kids more focused and often provides for more media coverage. Moreover, it often means that it's easier to get top officials to work the game.
Well, Bradley got his way this week as the Wildcats (4-4) will host Georgetown (3-4) at 6 p.m. today in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs in what looks like an intriguing non-playoff matchup. The Royals like to pass and pass some more while the Wildcats -- who prefer a more balanced attack on offense -- have been inconsistent in the secondary even though Niko Burke has played well.
Either Whittier needs to shore up its play in the defensive backfield or apply steady pressure on the quarterback. I believe one or the other will take place and its offense will do the rest.
Prediction: Whittier 26, Georgetown 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
North Andover (3-5) at Natick (7-1): The Knights are certainly capable of an upset, but I'll go with the odds, especially on the road.
Prediction: Natick 27, North Andover 20
Lawrence (4-4) at Springfield Central (6-1): Talk about a long bus ride! Expect a lot of points scored in this one.
Prediction: Springfield Central 41, Lawrence 26
Everett (7-0) at Methuen (6-2): It's an advantage being at home, but probably not quite enough.
Prediction: Everett 34, Methuen 26
Weymouth (5-3) at Central Catholic (7-1): This is not automatic, but ...
Prediction: Central 36, Weymouth 23
Andover (5-3) at Mt. Wachusett (7-1): I'm banking that the tougher MVC schedule will pay off. Will it?
Prediction: Andover 27, Mt. Wachusett 26
Gilford (5-3) at Timberlane (9-0): The Owls aren't about to let up in the playoffs.
Prediction: Timberlane 30, Gilford 20
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Pinkerton (7-2) at Londonderry (8-1): The Astros have a good chance at avenging the loss to their archrivals.
Prediction: Pinkerton 23, Londonderry 21
Salem (6-2) at Bishop Guertin (7-2): This will be closer than their preview matchup.
Prediction: Salem 28, Bishop Guertin 27
Kearsarge (6-2) at Pelham (8-0): Kearsarge is improved but it lost to the Pythons 52-8 earlier in the season.
Prediction: Pelham 41, Kearsarge 8
Haverhill (0-8) at Lexington (1-6): Will the Hillies' ball control focus pay off?
Prediction: Lexington 20, Haverhill 14
Triton (3-4) at Pentucket (6-2): Pentucket regroups from last week's whipping by Amesbury.
Prediction: Pentucket 26, Triton 20
Season record: 85-26
