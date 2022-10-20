It’s statement time for Windham.
The Jaguars are red hot, winners of four straight, most recently rolling past Manchester Central 44-25 last week.
But Windham (5-2) will face its toughest test in more than a month when the Jags travel up 93 North to take on Concord (6-1) in a clash of Division 1 Central front-runners on Friday (6:15 p.m.)
Concord has won six straight since dropping its season-opener to D1 Central leader Londonderry (6-1), 34-24. The Lancers also dealt Windham its last loss, 30-14 on Sept. 16.
The Crimson Tide feature a potent offense (44.3 points per game), led by running back Eli Bahuma, who has rushed for 1,335 yards and 18 touchdowns this fall. Divon Duncan (393 yards, 5 TDs rushing) and QB Zack Doward (438 yards, 5 TDs passing) can also make plays. They have not been held under 40 points since the Londonderry loss, and have allowed 17.7 points a game.
Windham has also shown the ability to score big (31.6 ppg), scoring over 40 points three times this season. The Jags are led by running back Tiger An (581 yards, 9 TDs rushing), QB Josh Sweeney (447 yards, 8 TDs passing) and Bryan Desmarais (8 total TDs). They have allowed 16.9 ppg.
The Jaguars will need to play their best game of the season to earn this win.
Prediction: Concord 32, Windham 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (2-4) at Central Catholic (4-2) — The Raiders reestablished themselves near the top of Division 1 by rolling past Methuen (42-6). The Hillies showed impressive life against Andover, with James Farrell throwing three TDs to Adrian Sarrette in the second quarter. But Central is too strong.
Prediction: Central Catholic 38, Haverhill 14
Lawrence (0-5) at Methuen (4-2) — The Rangers will be out for redemption after last week’s rough loss to Central. An angry Shane and Drew Eason will be too much firepower for a Lawrence squad that’s scored just 34 total points all season.
Prediction: Methuen 42, Lawrence 6
Lowell (1-5) at Andover (6-0) — Better get to this game early if you want to see Scott Brown, Lincoln Beal and the Andover starters. The Golden Warriors should put the game away by halftime against a Red Raiders squad that’s scored 43 points and allowed 225 points.
Prediction: Andover 45, Lowell 6
Alvirne (0-6) at Salem (1-6) — This is the week that Salem gets back into the win column. David Jacques (770 yards rushing) and the Blue Devils should move the ball against an Alvirne team that’s allowing 46.0 points a game and scoring 8.8 points a game.
Prediction: Salem 38, Alvirne 14
Dover (4-3) at Timberlane (6-1) — Dover won its first three, but has since gone 1-3 and have been outscored 83-44. Two of those losses were to teams Timberlane has already beaten. The Owls have won five straight and are averaging 33.6 points a game.
Prediction: Timberlane 28, Dover 10
Billerica (6-0) at North Andover (3-3) — The Scarlet Knights got back on track with a 46-0 victory over winless Dracut last week. But this week they’ll have to contend with undefeated Billerica, which is scoring 38.2 points per game and allowing 10.7 points a game.
Prediction: Billerica 32, North Andover 12
Manchester Central (1-5) at Pinkerton (5-2) — After a tough (59-44) loss to Mass. rival Brockton, Pinkerton should right the ship against a Central squad that has surrendered 38.7 points a game and scored just 85 total points.
Prediction: Pinkerton 38, Manchester Central 6
Pelham (7-0) at Souhegan (7-0) — The Pythons face their first true test. Souhegan has absolutely dominated, scoring 46.6 points a game and allowing 5.7 points a game, surrendering just six total points in the last four games. Pelham averages 42.8 points a game.
Prediction: Souhegan 32, Pelham 28
Greater Lowell (2-4) at Greater Lawrence (0-6) — The snake-bitten Reggies dropped a fourth straight game by less than a touchdown last week. They have another strong shot at a win against a Greater Lowell squad that’s lost 3 of 4 by a combined 114-54.
Prediction: Greater Lowell 24, Greater Lawrence 20
Brooks (3-1) at Rivers (4-0) — Lawrence’s Joel Mireles was a force last week (2 touchdown runs, 9 tackles), in a win over Roxbury Latin. He and his teammates will have to step up against a Rivers team that’s outscored opponents 170-53.
Prediction: Rivers 24, Brooks 21
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Whittier (2-5) at Kipp (2-4) -- The Wildcats have finally found their groove, winners of two straight, led by Nick Almanzar (4 TDs in two weeks) and QB Cam West (317 passing yards, 3 TDs last two weeks). Kipp’s been outscored 170-102.
Prediction: Whittier 24, Kipp 14
Phillips (1-4) at Brunswick (4-1) — Brunswick has won four straight by a combined 126-27 margin. Phillips has lost four straight by a combined 183-51.
Prediction: Brunswick 32, Phillips 12
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.