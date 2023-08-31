It’s been five years since Windham stunned Pinkerton on the gridiron.
Back in 2018, in the first ever meeting between the two programs, the Jaguars — in their inaugural Division I season — shocked an Astros squad that would eventually advance to the Division I title game that fall, with a convincing 35-21 win.
Since then, Pinkerton has controlled the rivalry, winning four straight.
However, after the Astros took three straight by a combined 95-13 margin, last year played out very differently. Tiger An scored three second-half touchdowns, and Windham threw a major scare into Pinkerton, before the Astros held on for a 28-27 victory.
One year later, is Windham ready to take down perennial superpower Pinkerton once again, and further set the groundwork for a rivalry between the schools that are just eight miles apart?
We’ll find out on Thursday, when the Jaguars and host Astros kick off the 2023 season in Derry (6 p.m.)
Both offenses start with their top running back. Windham returns star Tiger An (746 rushing yards, 12 TDs last fall), who ran for 141 yards and a touchdown against Pinkerton last season. Pinkerton will look to Caden Michaud to step into the lead role. He rushed for 415 yards and scored six touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury against Brockton. Michaud was healthy enough to earn Eagle-Tribune track All-Star honors as a sprinter in the spring. Matt Morrison (383 rushing yards) is also a promising running back.
Can the Astros slow An this time around? Which defense is ready to make the big play?
Prediction: Windham 24, Pinkerton 21
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Timberlane (0-0) at Exeter (0-0) — This matchup delivered plenty of drama last fall. The Owls beat the Hawks in a thriller in the regular season, 27-23 on an Eddie DiGiulio TD with 1:37 left. Timberlane then took the Blue Hawks down again in the postseason, 29-28 on a Dom Coppeta TD and 2-point conversion with 0.37 left. Coppeta’s graduated, but the combo of DiGiulio and Liam Corman (combined 1,240 rush yards, 25 TDs last season) are back to lead the Owls. They also return a versatile offensive weapon in Gary Shivell. A Hawks defense led by Jack Kavanaugh will have to find a way to slow the Owls’ run game.
Prediction: Timberlane 28, Exeter 14
FRIDAY’S GAME
Salem (0-0) at Keene (0-0) — The Blue Devils are looking to right the ship after a tough 2022. They start with a good opponent in Keene, which went 3-8 last year, losing eight of its final nine. Salem returns QB Nolan Lumley (621 passing yards), but needs a new running back or two to fill the void in Steve Abraham’s wing-T offense. Can Keene move the ball on a Devil defense led by returning All-State pick Daniel Hughes?
Prediction: Salem 20, Keene 7
Pelham (0-0) at Manchester West (0-0) — The three-time defending unbeaten state champ Pythons are looking to secure win No. 31 in the row, the fourth longest active streak in the country. Manchester West returns just one starter from last year’s squad that finished 3-6, and welcome a new head coach. Pelham beat the Knights 37-7 last year. Expect more of the same.
Prediction: Pelham 42, West 10
