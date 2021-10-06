Every once in a while, you have to go with an upset.
Last week's round was almost perfect (11-1), the only blemish being Pentucket's win over Hamilton-Wenham. Maybe Pentucket is better than I thought. We'll find out Saturday when it plays host to a solid Newburyport team.
But there weren't many potential upsets last week. This week, I smell one in North Andover when the Scarlet Knights play host to an undefeated Chelmsford club.
North Andover (1-3) dropped a classic 3-OT decision to Tewksbury last week but showed a lot of grit and had many positive things to hang its hat on, not the least of which is the continued progress of quarterback Jack O'Connell. Chelmsford (4-0), meanwhile, is off to its best start in 10 years, and is playing with a ton of confidence -- maybe too much. If the Knights stay focused and play like last week, I'm thinking the Lions will taste defeat for the first time this year.
Prediction: North Andover 28, Chelmsford 26
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Methuen (3-1) at Andover (2-2): Can Andover regroup from last week's beatdown in time for this intriguing matchup? Probably not.
Prediction: Methuen 34, Andover 28
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lowell (0-4) at Central (3-1): Although Lowell is much better than its record indicates, it won't be able to stop Ayden Pereira and Company.
Prediction: Central Catholic 38, Lowell 14
Lawrence (3-1) at Haverhill (0-4): Both teams start a lot of youngsters, but Lawrence's are more seasoned.
Prediction: Lawrence 35, Haverhill 6
Whittier (2-2) at Essex Tech (1-3): Whittier could very easily be 4-0 or at least 3-1.
Prediction: Whittier 33, Essex Tech 20
Lowell Catholic (3-1) at Greater Lawrence (0-4): This could be my second upset of the day.
Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 20, Lowell Catholic 16
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Londonderry (5-0) at Windham (0-5): The Jaguars have stayed competitive, but getting wins has been tough.
Prediction: Londonderry 35, Windham 7
Pinkerton (4-1) at Nashua South (1-4): This may be another game in which the Astros can rest some of their battered players.
Prediction: Pinkerton 24, Nashua South 13
Newburyport (3-1) at Pentiucket (3-1): Pentucket has been a surprise thus far, but ...
Prediction: Newburyport 20, Pentucket 7
Brooks (0-2) at Governor's (1-1): If this were a home game, I'd go with Brooks.
Prediction: Governor's 22, Brooks 20
Phillips (1-1) at Taft (2-0): This is a long bus ride for the Big Blue and it will seem longer coming home.
Prediction: Taft 29, Phillips 20
Season record: 48-13
