HAVERHILL — Very little has come easy for a pretty talented North Andover High baseball team in the early going.
Tuesday afternoon here at Trinity Stadium, the Scarlet Knights took a giant leap forward from their grind of a 1-2 start.
Northeastern-bound righty Ryan Griffin set down the first 14 Hillies he faced and got the offensive support North Andover has been craving as the Knights had their way with Haverhill, 10-2.
“We’re a much younger team this year. It’s a newer team. We’re working together. We’ve had to battle,” said Griffin, who struck out 10 in five innings of two-hit ball with no walks, leaving with a 7-0 lead.
“(We play a) tough schedule every year. We’re not afraid to play anyone, so it’s been a little bit of a rough start, but we’re getting the pieces together.”
The Knights put up a pair of runs in the first without a hit as table-setters Trevor Crosby and David Johnson drew walks and came around to score. Ryan Radulski made it 3-0 in the third, doubling in Andrew Perry, who had walked.
Finally, they broke it open with four more in the fourth.
With one out, Zach Faro singled and moved to third when Crosby sliced a double down the right field line. Johnson lined a bullet through the drawn-in infield for one run. Perry and CJ Carpentier each followed with run-scoring base hits, finishing out the frame with a perfect first-and-third double steal for the fourth run of the inning.
Once Griffin’s perfect-game bid was spoiled in the Hillie fifth — with two outs Zach Hurrell looped a double to short left and Jack Kelleher laced a sharp single to center — his day was done. He ended the frame by getting Patrick Rose to fly out to center and strand the pair.
“If they didn’t get a hit, we would have stayed with him,” said Dulin, whose club is now even at 2-2 after a pair of losses to open the season.
“He had it going early. He pitched great actually last time (a 1-0 loss to Chelmsford), you know, four hits and the run scored on a jam job. He’s been excellent.”
Perry and Aidan Lynch added RBI hits in the Knights’ sixth as well.
Haverhill would pick up its two runs in the sixth when Colin Snyder reached on an error and raced home when junior Ryan Bateman unloaded a bomb to deep center for an inside-the-park two-run homer.
The Hillies fall to 0-2.
North Andover next heads to Braintree on Saturday night, with the potential to bring Griffin right back to the hill in that one.
“We’re starting to put it together. I’m happy. We’ve had good practices. These guys are good kids. They’ve worked real hard,” said Dulin.
On the day, North Andover finished with 10 hits, and with the lead Griffin had the freedom to just be himself out there on the mound.
“It was awesome, just hitting my spots, making sure every pitch is where I want it to be,” said Griffin. “I have confidence in our guys, obviously. Earlier, we’ve struggled a little bit at the plate. We’re coming around. When my guys have my back, I definitely have theirs.”
North Andover 10, Haverhill 2
North Andover (10): Crosby ss 4-2-2, Johnson cf 4-2-2, Lynch rf 4-1-1, Perry 1b 3-2-2, Carpentier c 4-0-1, Radulski dh 3-0-1, Chase ph 1-0-0, Ankiewicz lf 2-0-0, Partridge lf 1-0-0, Faro 2b 1-0-0, Trundy ph 1-0-1, Griffin p 0-0-0, Totals 28-10-10
Haverhill (2): Snyder c 3-1-0, Bateman cf 3-1-1, Smith lf 3-0-0, Ayala rf 3-0-0, Joubert p 3-0-0, Hurrell 2b 2-0-1, Kelleher 1b 3-0-1, Roche dh/p 3-0-0, Terrelli ss 3-0-0, Totals 26-2-3
RBI: NA — Lynch 4, Carpentier, Radulski 2
WP: Griffin; LP: Joubert
North Andover (2-2): 2 1 0 4 0 2 1 — 10
Haverhill (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
