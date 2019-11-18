By Bill Burt
PHILADELPHIA — Are the New England Patriots Super Bowl timber or the benefactor of another team down on its injury luck?
Was Tom Brady sick after the game or ornery because of the offense’s inconsistent performance?
Are The Boogeymen a thing again with five sacks or a mythical bully?
While I have opinions on all of the aforementioned questions, one thing I do know.
The Patriots, 17-10 winners over the Eagles last night at Lincoln Financial Field, are tough. They really are. It probably sounds like a broken record, but this was a meaningful game against a meaningful opponent in a tough place to play.
And it doesn’t get much better than nine wins in 10 games.
The Patriots were by no means pretty on Sunday.
The offense had to chip its way down the field. They don’t have a true touchdown threat in the red zone. And as far as a running game goes, 2019 is not that group’s year.
In fact, let’s just put an end to the pretty stuff now by saying that Tom Brady the MVP, from 2007 to 2017, is not walking through that door at 1 Patriot Place.
This is a different era now, one that the head coach probably feels more comfortable coaching.
Remember back in 2010 when Jets big-mouth linebacker Bart Scott went on a diatribe after the playoff upset of the Patriots saying, “The Patriots have one player, Tom Brady. And one player wasn’t going to beat us.”
While it was crazy, there was some semblance of truth to Scott’s option.
But not anymore.
Brady’s team has talent on defense, maybe as good as any defense in the NFL. They have now allowed 10.8 points per game through 10 games.
They also lead the league in the other most important category, turnovers created (28) and turnover differential (18).
In other words, the Patriots have a chance to win every game they play.
And on special teams, Matt Slater and Justin Bethel might be the best two individual special teams in the entire NFL.
Rookie punter Jake Bailey has consistently been a force in Belichick’s obsession with field position. He has a knack for either finding the coffin corner or softly dropping ball inside the 10-yard line.
While Brady’s numbers weren’t anything to brag about —26 for 47, 216 yards — he was clutch when it matter most after Philadelphia’s lone, 95-yard touchdown drive.
The offense answered with an immediate 14-play drive that led to only a field goal, but quelled the Eagles early momentum.
Two more field goals, one thanks to a fumble, and then the drive of the game — 10 plays, 84 yards — to open third quarter, which ended with a double pass, Brady to Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett, gave Belichick full control of the game, 17-10.
“It really was a team victory,” said Bill Belichick. “I know we didn’t get off to a great start (trailing 10-0), but we just kept battling and made plays in all three phases of the game.”
That’s nirvana for Belichick in 2019. Three phases all sharing the spotlight.
There were times over the previous decade when the Patriots would lose a game like last night, in hostile territory, a little banged up on the offensive line.
Last night felt a lot like the Super Bowl in Atlanta. You remember, right, when the Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3.
Gritty, not pretty.
