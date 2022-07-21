Sebastian Keane was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school three years ago, it seemed like every local player’s dream come true. The North Andover resident would have the chance to join his hometown team, but as exciting as the opportunity was, there was one little twist to what seemed from the outside like a home run local angle.
Keane actually grew up a Yankees fan.
“My dad grew up in the Bronx and a bunch of my cousins and uncles live in Connecticut,” Keane said. “So growing up I’d go to all the Yankees games in the old stadium. I’ve been to the new stadium too so it was definitely great news when they called my name.”
After forgoing the chance to sign with the Red Sox and instead play college ball at Northeastern University, Keane’s childhood dream was realized on Tuesday when he was drafted by the Yankees in the 18th round (No. 550 overall).
Keane confirmed that he plans to sign and will fly down to the club’s facility in Tampa today. Once there he will take his physical and likely spend the next five or so weeks training and getting acclimated to his new professional routine.
From the moment he received the news, Keane said life has been a blur.
“Everyone’s been shooting me texts,” Keane said. “My phone has been blowing up nonstop.”
When Keane flies down to Tampa to begin his pro journey, he won’t be going alone. Cam Schlittler, his Northeastern baseball teammate and roommate, was also selected in the seventh round by the Yankees and is scheduled to fly down on the same flight as Keane.
“It’s awesome, it’s going to be so fun competing with one another and getting each other better at the next level,” Keane said. “It’s also going to be nice to use all those resources that Northeastern doesn’t have, all the big-time stuff that the Yankees have and their minor league system has.”
And once Keane is finished in Tampa for the fall, he plans to return to Northeastern for the fall semester to continue working towards his degree.
“That’s the plan, I want to get my degree so after I’m done in Tampa I’ll come back, I’ll be living on campus at Northeastern and I’ll be working out here and throwing there, whatever the Yankees want me to do, while I do my classes,” Keane said. “It will be nice, I’ll be part of the Northeastern baseball program, I’ll get to be with the kids, but I’ll also get to work out and train by myself.”
Eventually Keane will return to Tampa for his first spring training, officially kicking off a journey he hopes will culminate with a return to his family’s old stomping grounds in the Bronx.
“It was definitely really exciting,” he said.
