The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic could have been the perfect stage for North Andover sophomore Zach Wolinski to announce his arrival as a star.
While the tourney was cancelled this week due to COVID-19, Wolinski still made his name heard loud and clear.
Dropping 26 points on perennial contender Lawrence, as he did on Wednesday, is a pretty impressive statement.
Wolinski, after all, is anything but a normal sophomore.
“Zach’s a sophomore, but we treat him like a senior,” said Scarlet Knights coach Paul Tanglis. “After starting last year, we are looking at him to be a leader. We ask a lot of him, but we know he is ready. He works extremely hard. He pays attention to all the little things. I think he is just scratching the surface on how good he can be.”
The 5-foot-11 point guard is off to a fast start this season, after proving himself as an impact player last winter, playing alongside his brother, 2021 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year Jake Wolinski.
Zach started all 12 games during last winter’s COVID-shortened season, averaging 5.7 points per game and hit 13 3-pointers. He scored a season-high 15 points, with three 3-pointers, against Central Catholic.
“I feel that my biggest strengths are as a playmaker and shooter,” said Wolinski, who scored 13 points in Friday’s win over Londonderry. “I make sure to get my teammates involved and help put them in the perfect position to make plays for the team.
“I work really hard to develop my range of shots, and I feel I have improved my 3-point shot and mid-range jumper. As my range of shots become stronger, I’ve been able to open up lanes for myself and become a slasher to the basket.”
Scarlet Knight dreams, playing with Jake
For as far back as he can remember, Wolinski dreamed of playing basketball for North Andover High.
“I couldn’t wait to hear my name called by the announcer while playing in front of the North Andover fans,” he said. “Playing for coach Tanglis was something I also always dreamed of. Growing up and playing North Andover travel basketball, I went to every varsity basketball game.
“Those North Andover teams were always exciting and great to watch, which made me want to become a part of the team.”
So, when freshman year arrived, he felt ready to take on varsity basketball.
“Playing varsity as a freshman was a huge goal for me and I couldn’t be more thankful to coach Tanglis for giving me the opportunity and believing in me,” he said. “I earned a starting role for the first game and while certainly nervous, having my brother out there with me, and great supportive teammates, I was ready to go once the ball was tipped and loved it.”
As point guard last fall, Zach helped his brother Jake average 17.1 points per game, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
“It was so memorable sharing the court with my brother,” said Zach, who said he is more of a true point guard while his brother was more of a shooter.
“We played really well together. In one game, we combined for nine 3-pointers. We put in countless hours in the gym working together. Knowing that he was out on the court with me last year was great in helping my confidence, and learning from his toughness is definitely something I continue to build on.”
Sophomore standout
Wolinski feels his game has taken a major leap as a sophomore.
“I feel really confident with my game and my role has grown a lot now that I’m a sophomore,” he said. “My role this year is to be a scorer and a playmaker. As the point guard, my job is to bring up the ball and control the offense. Taking the right shots, attacking the rim and helping create opportunities for my teammates is a big part of my game. Coach Tanglis has shown a lot of trust in me.
“Leadership is also important to me. I want to make sure that everyone on my team can be successful. I want to put the ball in the right spot for my teammates to make a play.”
