ANDOVER — It’s never easy coaching a game at Aumais Field. Just ask coach Dan Grams, who has been involved with the Golden Warriors program since 1984, a legendary figure in Andover.
“You never know what will happen on this field,” said Grams, and that was proven on a sunny Friday afternoon MVC matchup between the Warriors and Chelmsford.
Facing a Lions team that was coming off of a walk-off win versus Central Catholic, the Golden Warriors decided to deliver some walk-off magic of their own, winning 2-1 in extra innings, on an RBI double from Jack Gruenberg.
“There was a massive team effort here today, and we needed some plays to go our way,” said Gruenberg. “I got my opportunity with Teddy (Gibson) on second base in the eighth, and I made the most of it.”
Recognized as one of the best pitchers in Massachusetts for his 2025 class, it was not easy for the Warriors hitters facing Chelmsford’s 6-3 right-hander Matthew Stuart, and that was shown for most of this game, with Andover only having four hits on the afternoon.
In fact, trailing 1-0 into the seventh, the Warriors were down to their last strike.
Ryan Jaillet began the bottom of the seventh with a single, and got over to third base with two outs, when Braeden Archambault stepped to plate. A ground ball from Archambault meant for a tough play at first, and it was deemed that the speedy senior was safe, desperately plating the tying run and sending it to extras at 1-1.
Chelmsford took its 1-0 lead in the third inning on an error, and it looked like it would stay that way, with Stuart cruising.
Andover’s starting pitcher, Tim Boese, was fantastic against a hungry Lions team, allowing only the one run and striking out four batters, getting his team out of big scoring opportunities for Chelmsford.
“It was definitely difficult pitching against those guys, they have talent from top-to-bottom on that roster,” said Boese. “The defense behind me was fantastic today, and I would not have been able to do it here if I didn’t have them backing me up.”
Gruenberg came in to pitch for Andover in the top of the eighth in relief of Boese, and after giving up a leadoff single to Stuart, his second hit of the game, Gruenberg got out of the inning with a 1-6-3 double play.
Gibson began the bottom of the eighth by reaching on an error.
A bunt from Mason Rosner safely got Gibson to second, and without a throw over to first base, Andover had two on with the slugger Gruenberg coming to plate.
Just two pitches into the at-bat, Gruenberg sliced a double down the right field line, scoring Gibson, and giving Andover a huge in-conference win.
“We have not been hitting well these past few games, but the kids had a plan, and they stuck to that today,” said Grams. “They rallied to that final out in the seventh, with Archambault hustling down to first base, and I can’t say enough about our will to win today. This conference is a bloodbath year in and year out, and games like this are expected when you are in the MVC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.