METHUEN — Sam Guertin’s passion for basketball has burned her entire life. Growing up in Haverhill, the soon-to-be Central Catholic senior has crafted her game to excellence.
In the Methuen Summer Girls Hoops League championship, Guertin put on a performance to remember.
After defeating Cape Ann powerhouse Pentucket just an hour earlier, Guertin scored 26 points on 8-of-9 shooting from 3-point range to lead Central Catholic past a once-undefeated Lawrence squad, 83-69 to earn the Methuen Summer League title.
“Beating a team that you could consider to be a rival, with both of our schools being in Lawrence, it’s just a great feeling,” said Guertin. “All credit to my teammates, we had a great game on both ends overall.”
Lawrence was led by Fiona Neilon, daughter of longtime Lawrence High athletic director Brendan Neilon, who attends the Governor’s Academy.
“It’s been a lot of fun playing with these girls again this summer, we grew up playing together as kids so we have a great connection,” said Neilon. “They make me better every single day, and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Fans packed the Klimas Fieldhouse with loud cheers for both sides, and you could definitely hear it for Lawrence, as the Lancers jumped out to a hot start to take the lead.
Tyanna Medina, a senior two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star who plays for Lawrence High, led Lawrence in all categories, and offensively dominated. She finished the night with 28 points, and gave the Lancers the spark they needed.
But Guertin and fellow senior Shea Montague could not be stopped.
Montague, who was strong for the Raiders last year as a junior, stepped her offensive game up to a new level, scoring 25 points in the victory. As a — foot forward, Montague was able to dominate the glass, as well as consistently score from 3-point land.
Although Central will have bragging rights for now, Guertin and her teammates know how fast things can turn around.
“We are looking really good, and it’s going to prepare as well heading into the winter,” said Guertin. “The MVC is an extremely strong conference, and this helps us get ready for what’s next.”
As for Neilon, the recruitment process is starting to heat up as she heads back to the Governor’s Academy. Despite the defeat, she’s proud of the summer her Lawrence team had.
“Some schools around the area have begun to recruit me, especially in the NESCAC,” said Neilon. “I’m really looking forward to having some coaches at my games as the winter nears.”
