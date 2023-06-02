HAVERHILL – Especially in the lower divisions, there can often be a state of randomness when it comes to the MIAA state tournaments. Many teams from every corner of the state are in the mix. No coach can see everyone.
So when Whittier Tech baseball junior Ben Hadley took the mound in Friday afternoon’s Division 4 preliminary with Maimonides of Brookline, he had no organized plan of attack.
It hardly mattered. Hadley delivered four near-perfect frames, facing the minimum of 12 hitters and striking out six of them. Meanwhile, his teammates took care of business on offense, erupting for four in the second on the way to an impressive, 7-1, win.
“First time winning in the tournament, that was nice,” said Hadley of Whittier’s first baseball state tourney victory since 2019.
“Going into this kind of blind, so it was nice to see us come out on top. We hit when we needed to. I know my team has my back when I’m pitching.”
The 29th seeded Wildcats, now 12-9, will travel to No. 4 Bay Path Tech of Charlton in the Round of 32 on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.
“Hopefully, the momentum of this game can carry us into the next,” said Hadley, who threw 42 pitches and allowed two hits but saw both of those runners gunned down on the base paths. “If we keep hitting like today when we need to, I think we have a pretty good chance.”
“We used three pitchers, got them all work,” said Whittier coach Peter Arsenault. “We shut them down. Their pitcher kept us a little bit off balance, but we got that big four-run inning, and that got things going. After that, our pitching was fine.”
Hadley, Scott Lundy and Keegan Koch all had big hits in the frame to help Whittier build its advantage.
Tommy Galvin followed with a solo inside-the-park homer, making it 5-0 in the third.
Finally, in the sixth, the Cats added two more as sophomore Corey Deziel lashed a base hit, plating Koch and Dillon Deziel, each of whom had singled.
Whittier Tech 7, Maimonides 1
Whittier (7): Knowlton cf 4-0-0, C. Deziel ss 3-0-1, Dietenhofer c 3-0-2, Halloran 1b 4-0-0, Galvin dh 2-2-1, Hadley p 2-1-1, King ph 1-0-0, Lundy rf 3-1-1, Koch 2b 3-2-2, D. Deziel 3b 3-1-1, Hatin p 0-0-0, Fasulo p 0-0-0 Lancaster lf 0-0-0, Totals 28-7-9
Maimonides (1): Giewurz cf 3-0-0, Kaplan ss 3-0-1, Schwartz p 3-0-1, Greenberg c 3-1-1, Conner 3b 3-0-1, Weinstock lf 3-0-0, Yarmush dh 3-0-0, Paris 1b 2-0-0; Abbott 2b 2-0-0, Totals 25-1-4
RBI: W – Koch, Lundy, Galvin, C. Deziel 2
WP: Hadley; LP: Schwartz
