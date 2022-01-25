David Ortiz enjoyed a memorable 20-year career in which he played a central role in three World Series championships and became one of the faces of baseball.
Now the longtime Red Sox great is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Ortiz was the lone player elected from this year's ballot by the Baseball Writers Association of America, earning 77.9% of the vote out of 394 total ballots cast. He will be honored alongside era-committee selections Bud Fowler, Buck O'Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva during the Hall's induction ceremony on July 24.
“I am truly honored and blessed by my selection to the Hall of Fame — the highest honor that any baseball player can reach in their lifetime. I am grateful to the baseball writers who considered my career in its totality, not just on the statistics, but also on my contributions to the Red Sox, the City of Boston, and all of Red Sox Nation," Ortiz said. "I am also grateful to my teammates, my managers and coaches and Red Sox ownership for their faith in me and allowing me to be part of three World Championships."
While the Hall prepares to welcome Ortiz and his fellow inductees, the door is officially shut on several others.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two of the sport's most accomplished players who have seen their legacies tarnished by performance-enhancing drug accusations, both failed to top the 75% threshold needed for induction in their 10th and final year of eligibility, finishing with 66% and 65.2% of the vote respectively.
Former Red Sox great Curt Schilling also fell short in his final year of eligibility, earning 58.6% of the vote after falling just 16 votes short a year ago.
Scott Rolen (63.2%), Todd Helton (52%) and Billy Wagner (51%) all made significant gains to finish above 50%, and all three should be among the top vote-getters in 2023.
This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for further updates.
