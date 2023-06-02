DERRY, N.H. — Garrett Hammer desperately wanted the ball.
After pitching sparingly in Pinkerton’s drive to the state title last spring, the senior righty was hungry for a taste of tournament action — namely against Windham High on Thursday.
“It came down to two days ago,” said Hammer. “Two days ago the coaches told me that it looked like I would be starting our tournament opener. Then yesterday they told me, ‘This is your game, now lets go.’ I was so pumped. I wanted to go out, make a name for myself and really show something. I was honored to pitch today.”
Once he hit the mound, it was Hammer Time on Thursday.
Hammer was rarely tested in a complete-game, four-hit shutout, leading the No. 3 Astros to a 3-0 victory over the No. 14 Jaguars in the Division I first round on Thursday.
“I was locating my fastball really well,” said Hammer, who let out a loud scream after making the final out. “A few times I lost my change-up and got the curveball down, and a few times I lost my curve and got the change-up down. Hitting those inside and outside corners really helped me a lot.”
Hammer struck out four, walked just three and allowed just two runners to reach third base, one in the third and one in the fourth. That out-dueled Windham starter Jake Sullo, who allowed just three hits in his own complete game.
“Hammer was great today,” said Pinkerton catcher Cole Yennaco. “He had everything working today. “His fastball was working, his two-seam was breaking a lot. His curveball was on, even though we didn’t use it a lot. and his change-up was utilized a lot, which was great because we don’t usually do that.”
It was a special performance for Hammer, who will next play baseball at Bridgton Academy. He truly craved an opportunity after last year, sitting behind standouts Liam Doyle and Tommy Rioux.
“Last year I didn’t pitch a lot,” said Hammer. “This year I entered the season as the No. 1 or 2 guy. I had to prove my point and show people who I am. I’m hoping this is just the start of that with the playoffs here.”
Pinkerton — which will next host No. 6 Portsmouth on Saturday at 4 p.m. — spotted Hammer a two-run lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of Jaguar miscues.
Astros leadoff man and Merrimack College recruit Jacob Albert started the bottom of the first with a walk, and No. 2 hitter Brendan Horne was hit by a pitch. Both runners then took off when a pickoff play at second base was thrown into center field. Just as Albert scored, a throw home went over the catcher’s head, allowing Horne to circle the bases and score to make it 2-0.
“That was a game-changer,” said Yennaco. “Without those, it’s a one-run game and things could be different. We capitalized off a few of their mistakes, and that’s important in the playoffs.”
Merrimack College-bound Yennaco added the only other run of the game in the third inning. Cleanup man Lorenzo Coretto doubled to deep center field, stole third, then scored on an estimated 413-foot bomb of a sacrifice fly by Yennaco.
Windham tested Hammer in the third, when Logan Runde walked and made it to third, and the fourth, when Sullo singled and advanced to third. But both times, Hammer escaped unscathed.
After the first inning, Sullo was nearly as dominant as Hammer. Sullo struck out eight and allowed only the three hits, never more than one in an inning.
“Jake pitched great,” said Windham coach Matt Case. “He put himself in tough situations and he worked out of them. His curveball is on, and when that’s on he’s very tough to hit. and Pinkerton struggled with it today. I feel bad for Jake, because he was really working today and we just couldn’t get anything going in timely spots.”
Pinkerton 3, Windham 0
New Hampshire Division I First Round
Windham (0): Armstrong 3-0-1, Salvador 3-0-1, Constantine 3-0-0, Sullo 2-0-1, Murphy 3-0-1, Hoffman 2-0-0, Arinello 3-0-0, Runde 2-0-0, Russell 2-0-0, Koutrobis 1-0-0, Totals 24-0-4
Pinkerton (3): Albert 3-1-0, Horne 1-1-0, Marshall 2-0-0, Corsetto 3-1-2, Barbuto 2-0-0, Eaton 0-0-0, Yennaco 1-0-0, Archer 3-0-0, Sharpe 2-0-1, Libby 1-0-0, Totals 18-3-3
RBI: Yennaco
WP: Hammer; LP: Sullo
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton: 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
