NASHUA, N.H. — The plan is pretty simple for Pinkerton pitcher Garrett Hammer. Get ahead with strike one, pitch to contact and let the defense do the rest.
And once again Hammer, the Astros’ newly-minted ace, executed that plan to perfection.
The senior right-hander — who threw 1.1 total innings last year — tossed his second straight complete-game shutout in two playoff starts on Wednesday afternoon, allowing just three hits and leading the No. 3 seed Astros past No. 7 Concord, 3-0, in the New Hampshire Division I semifinals at Holman Stadium.
Pinkerton (19-4) will now play archrival Londonderry in the Division I title game on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H., with the time yet to be announced. It's a rematch of last year's title game.
“The game plan was just to attack the zone, attack the zone and make them hit it. We didn’t want to walk guys and I know I did walk a few, but I was able to get out of those situations with some double plays,” said Hammer.
Last year, Liam Doyle and Tommy Rioux dominated batters to a combined 214 strikeouts, which forced Hammer to wait his turn. In the offseason, he hit the weights, and gained about five miles per hour to his fastball, now hitting around 84. Against Concord (16-6), he threw a two and four-seam fastball, as well as an occasional curveball, while mixing in his change-up more so than in previous outings.
“Our main goal with Garrett is to have him pitch to outs, instead of overpowering a guy like Doyle would,” said catcher Cole Yennaco. “We wanted their hitters to hit balls, and that’s why we got a bunch of double plays and some pop flies. He’s that type of pitcher and not really a strikeout pitcher.”
Hammer gave up two doubles and a single, while he walked two, hit a batter and struck out three. He got 15 ground ball outs, which included three double plays, all the same 6-4-3 with Brendan Horne to Lorenzo Corsetto to Jackson Marshall.
“He gets us a lot of ground balls and he lets our middle infielders work. They did a fantastic job today and we turned three double plays,” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Campo.
The Astros scored a run in the first and two more in the second. In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Jacob Albert reached on an infield error and two batters later was driven in on a RBI single by Jackson Marshall.
In the second, Yennaco started the rally with a single and then scored on a RBI double by Cyle Archer. Three batters later, he scored on a single by Albert.
“We came into the game thinking just to hit singles as hard as we could. That translated a little later when we started to jack the ball a little bit once we got more comfortable against their pitcher. We just need to continue to take that approach of singles,” said Yennaco.
After the 3-0 lead, Pinkerton went on cruise control, thanks to five more shutout innings by Hammer. The Astros have now won seven in a row and 12-of-their-last 13 games, while outscoring teams 162-49 this season. In the last five games, Pinkerton has given up four runs.
“It was a good win and the boys played well today. These guys have worked hard all year. They bought into what we have been telling them,” said Campo. “I’m proud of the way they played and proud of the way they handled themselves today. We’re excited to get back to the state championship game and we’ll see who we get.”
Pinkerton 3, Concord 0
Division I semifinals
Concord (16-6): 000 000 0 -0 3 3
Pinkerton (19-4): 120 000 x -3 5 0
Concord (0): Craigie p 3-0-0, Fancher 3b 3-0-1, Wachter cf 3-0-1, Coffey 1b 2-0-0, Laylagian dh 2-0-0, Crament pr 0-0-0, Revellese rf 3-0-0, Chrabolowski 2b 2-0-1, Plante lf 2-0-0, Gaudreault ss 1-0-0, Yearout c 0-0-0. Totals: 21-0-3.
Pinkerton (3): Albert cf 4-1-2, Horne ss 3-0-0, Marshall 1b 2-0-1, Corsetto 2b 3-0-0, Barbetto dh 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-1-1, Archer rf 3-1-1, Sharp lf 2-0-0, Libby 3b 2-0-0, Eaton ph 0-0-0. Totals: 25-3-5.
RBI: Albert, Marshall and Archer
WP: Hammer; LP: Craigie
