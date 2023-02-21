With its tournament hopes hanging in the balance, Timberlane boys basketball delivered in a big way on Tuesday night.
Led by a career-high 24 points by Jake Bilicki, Timberlane pulled away from Manchester Memorial in the second half to earn a 60-46 win on senior night.
“It was a little bit of a slow start, but we got going and asserted ourselves in the second half,” said Owls coach Jeff Baumann. “We needed a win, and the kids delivered.”
Bilicki was red hot from the start, scoring 10 of Timberlane’s first 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He kept rolling from there, as the Owls turned a 27-24 first half deficit into a 39-36 lead after three quarters and put the game away with 21 fourth quarter points.
“Jake gave us a huge lift,” said Baumann. “I think he was pumped for senior night, and he gave us a lot of confidence. He had some big rebounds, was very active and took advantage of the opportunities he had.
“Trey Baker, who has been our guy all season, had 10 points. He settled us down. Mark Genest was big off the bench and Braidon Bowman as always made a couple big plays for us.”
Now 5-12 in Division 1, Timberlane hopes a victory in its regular season finale at Trinity on Friday (6:30 p.m.) will be enough to get them into the postseason.
“In the locker room after the game we told the guys we’re not out of it,” said Baumann. “I think the guys were a little surprised. But we looked at all the scenarios and we think that a win on Friday might get us in automatically. All of our wins have been at home, so we’re going to have to do it the hard way on the road on Friday.”
Timberlane 60, Manchester Memorial 46
Timberlane (60): Baker 10, Bowman 8, Mwangi 5, Williams 7, Shivell 3, Genest 3, Bilicki 24, Mlocek 0, Pagliuso 0, Hutchings 0. Totals 21-12-60
3-pointers: Baker 2, Vlicki 2, Mwangi, Williams
Manchester Memorial (5-12): 13 14 9 10 — 46
Timberlane (5-12): 14 10 15 21 — 60
