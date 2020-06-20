My Dad and I have always had a close bond. He’s been my biggest supporter (along with my Mom).
He has been an unbelievable mentor, starting me out in coaching 13 years ago. He’s always been the first person I called after a practice/game as a player, and is still the first call I make after a practice/game now as a coach.
I look forward to spending another Father’s Day at the beach talking about what adjustments he thinks we should make offensively/defensively for next year.
Happy Father's Day, dad!
