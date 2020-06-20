To the one who has the best playlists and the warmest hugs:
Happy Father’s Day Dad!
Life would be a lot less bright without our movie screenings, inside jokes, and infinitely long drives.
Thank you for all the laughs, but more importantly, thank you for all the life lessons. Because of you I know how to utilize a drop step, appreciate 80’s music, and show compassion to others.
I know for a fact I wouldn’t be the young woman I am today if I didn’t have you to look up to. I love you so much, dad.
Happy Father’s Day.
