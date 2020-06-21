(Editor's note: Several of our athletes and coaches from the area honor their dads today.)
Dad, from our early morning car rides to practices, to watching late night overtime games on TV, you have always been there as a mentor, coach, and best friend.
You have instilled within me morals and values that I carry with me everyday. I have always admired his positivity, and glass-half-full attitude. From our Thursday morning before school breakfast at the Shawsheen Luncheonette to sneaking off to get ice cream after dinner, your have always been my partner in crime.
Dad, you have always shown me what it means to treat others the way you want to be treated and to always treat people with kindness.
Most importantly, you have encouraged and pushed me to do what makes me happy in life and follow my dreams. Your love for all things sports has rubbed off on me and each morning I look forward to chatting and reading up on whats going on in the sports world with him before we start our day.
From the time I was little getting out of the car in elementary school to now hanging up the phone after catching up at the end of a long day in college, you have always ended the conversation with the phrase “3 things”. It has become second nature but I always know to answer by saying “work hard, have fun, and do the right thing”.
Words, dad, you taught me to go by each day.
