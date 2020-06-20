The Oppenheims

PGA Tour member Rob Oppenheim, of Andover, on right, with his dad, Jim Oppenheim.

I am extremely grateful to have a father who has always been there to encourage and support me no matter what.

He’s the first coach I ever had and has taught me the importance of hard work and no quit.

I try emulate many of his traits ... just not his putting stroke. In all seriousness, I hope some day my son and daughter look up to me as much as I look up to him.

I love you dad and Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there.

