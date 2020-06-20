I am extremely grateful to have a father who has always been there to encourage and support me no matter what.
He’s the first coach I ever had and has taught me the importance of hard work and no quit.
I try emulate many of his traits ... just not his putting stroke. In all seriousness, I hope some day my son and daughter look up to me as much as I look up to him.
I love you dad and Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.