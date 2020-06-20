My 3 sisters and I are extremely grateful to have such a great father. He will do whatever it takes to make sure we are happy.
It is very evident to us that none of us would be where we are today without him.
One thing he has instilled in us is to do your absolute best no matter what it is - as a person, in school, sports and in the community.
That is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life and something I will hopefully pass down to my kids.
Love you Dad. Happy Father’s Day!
