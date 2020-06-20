Papa, as many know and love him as, is the type of guy who lights up room as he walks in, never backs down from a challenge when prompted, and lives for the chance to defy all odds in a single instance.
And although we may not want to admit it, his humor is unmatched as he has ability to make anyone laugh and enough stories to fill a book.
His importance and presence, to not only my family and me, but to every person is his life is truly significant. He is the person we all aspire to be.
Have a great day, Papa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.