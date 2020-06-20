Marino Valdez is not only my father, but my coach and mentor.
He is a father to so many athletes everywhere. His unbelievable faith and ability to see the best in everyone is so inspiring.
He’s the first person you go to for advice or even just a quick laugh.
He has had to overcome so many obstacles and still manages to put others before himself.
His inability to speak English has never stopped him from achieving his goals. His story should be lesson to us all to never give up and to keep working to follow your dreams.
Happy Father's dad!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.