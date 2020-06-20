Alyssa and dad

Former Andover High star Alyssa Casey gets emotional during her senior season with her dad, Make Casey, on left, giving a thumbs up.

Dad,

Today is your day!

Thank you for being the superdad you are and always have been.

You’ve spread nothing but love, support and a lot of laughs throughout your life and you are a tremendous role model, highly looked upon.

Your endeavors and success shine through your humility while your drive and motivation pushes me to be the best possible version of myself. Thank you for always being there, love you forever! Happy Father’s Day!

And happy 50th Mum!!

Love Alyssa

