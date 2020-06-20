From the AAU days to high school ball, my father has barely missed any games or tournaments.
He has always been in the gym with me, rebounding and pushing me to work hard and reach my goals. He is always there for me, and I cannot thank him enough.
He puts forth the image of a really good father that I would want to be like when I grow older.
Everything he teaches me and every example he sets makes me think about being there for my kids in the future.
Happy Father’s Day to Pops!
