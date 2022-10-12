NORTH ANDOVER — There was a perfect storm brewing in North Andover the last three months.
A big plot of land was just sitting there. Then came a nice idea; a big need; an ideal location; an available chunk of money; and, well, a coach with time to kill.
When you put that all together, in just over a year’s time, you get one of the best cross country courses around.
Today, for the first time in just over two decades, North Andover High “hosts” a cross country meet in its hometown.
“We had so many things go our way,” said Scarlet Knights athletic director Steve Nugent. “It couldn’t have gone any better or smoother. After nearly twenty years running at Harold Parker Forest in Andover, as our home course, we have our own beautiful course, right here, near the high school. It’s very exciting.”
The 3.1 mile course begins and ends on top of the driveway area at Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill.
It all started with the town’s land purchase in 2018. Stachey’s Pizza owner, Terry Holland, a go-to “townie” when it comes to youth and high school sports in town, later brought up the idea to Nugent and North Andover boys cross country coach Bill Varney.
“It was something always in the back of my mind,” said Holland, who is also on the Community Preservation Committee, which led the purchase by the town. “It was about ten years ago and my nephew was on the cross country team. Their home meets were in Andover. They had to take a bus there. That’s crazy.”
Holland tried with other athletic directors, but it never gained any ground.
Only two weeks on the job, Holland mentioned it to Nugent, the championship-winning track coach, who loved the idea. He immediately brought in to Varney.
“The funny thing is I’d been talking about us needing to find our own home,” said Varney, who had been involved in the town’s youth track program in since 2008 and took over the program at the high school in 2016.
“I wanted out of Harold Parker because of the insidious danger, rocks and roots on the course,” said Varney. “We’ve talked about Sharpners Pond, Foster Farm, Smolak Farms, which is where our middle school cross country team ran. When Steve (Nugent) came to me I was very, very excited.”
The goal was to have a trail completed for this cross country season. The fact that Varney, who retired from the corporate world a few years ago and had time to be around while the $199,000 project was ideal.
“There was a lot of energy to get this done and we started moving forward until people said, ‘No,’” said Varney. “Terry Holland is a rock star, what he does for kids in this town. and Steve Nugent gets things done. The fact I had some time was nice. It gave me something to focus on.”
The trail is a mix between gravel and grass. No rocks or roots are within sight. It is basically flat the entire 3.1 miles.
“I love it,” said Ellise Nealey, a senior captain for the girls team. “The trails are beautiful. It’s such a scenic run. and I’m so glad it’s close to the school.”
What is also appreciated is that cross country at the school, which has 45 boys and 27 girls participating, is being treated like the “popular” sports, as in football and basketball.
They’ve been practicing on most of the course the last six weeks. There are two meets scheduled on the new sight, tomorrow and next Wednesday.
“It already feels like home,” said Will Armes, a senior on the boys team. “Mr. Nugent has really shined since he’s been here. He cares about all sports. This is awesome.”
