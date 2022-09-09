For as far back as James Federico can remember, playing football for North Andover High was always his dream.
“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to play football for North Andover,” he said. “I remember going to a lot of North Andover practices and games when I was really young and begging my mom to let me try football. I couldn’t wait to get to the age where I could play for my own town, to play the game I love with all of my friends.”
This fall, Federico will look to author a memorable final chapter to that life-long passion.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior captain is heading into his second season as a starting linebacker and fullback for North Andover High, which kicks off its season on Friday, hosting Lincoln-Sudbury High School (6:30 p.m.)
Those two teams faced off in the Division 2 North Final three times, from 2017-19.
“I can’t describe how excited we are to get the season started on Friday,” he said. “Starting out at home against a great team I already know is going to create an amazing atmosphere. We’ve been working for a very long time in preparation for this day and seeing it so close just amps up the nerves. It’s going to be real difficult to sit still during class on Friday.”
Federico was a Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star last fall. But it is his work off the field that is just as meaningful to North Andover head coach John Dubzinski.
“James embodies everything you look for in a high school football player,” said Dubzinski. “He is tough as nails mentally and physically and has a very high football IQ. His motor never stops on both sides of the ball.
“He is a team-first guy who would play any position that would help the team win. In practice he goes all out on every rep and still finishes in the top-5 in every sprint for conditioning at the end of practice. If there is someone we want the younger players in our program to emulate, James Federico would be that guy.”
FOLLOWING BROTHER’S FOOTSTEPS
Federico’s passion for North Andover football was sparked, in part, by his brother Mark Federico (NAHS class of 2019), an All-MVC defensive back who helped lead the Scarlet Knights to the Division 2 state title in 2018.
“My older brother and I both started playing football in Lawrence, because they offered teams for kids younger than North Andover,” said James. “I started in second grade. I really discovered the sport from watching my brother, and the admiration never really went away. Having an older brother playing a few years ahead of me not only helped me discover the love for the sport, but also helped it grow because the competition between how my team did and his was a staple of the football season.
“But the biggest impact Mark’s football career had on me was their Super Bowl winning season. I thought I loved football before then, but having such a personal connection to the team was completely different. Every big win, I got to celebrate just as hard watching from the practice field next to (North Andover’s) Walsh Stadium. and witnessing them win in Gillette Stadium was something else. Those are footsteps I’ve been trying to follow for a long time.”
BIG HITS, BIG EXPECTATIONS
As a linebacker and fullback, Federico’s game is build around dishing out punishment.
“The physical aspect of football is simply the best aspect,” he said. “If you’re playing linebacker and fullback, you have to love to hit.
“I can’t even describe it — just laying someone out and running through people are two of the most fun things to do in a game, and getting an opportunity to do that every Friday is always a dream come true. They’re also some of the best energy raisers for the team and the fans, getting everyone hyped and fired up just adds to the rewarding feeling when making a big play.”
Federico now hopes to finish his senior season with a splash.
“My goal is the same as many other teams this year — win a state title,” he said. “Especially after watching my brother’s team do it from a fan’s perspective, it just seems like the best feeling in the world to experience it myself in my last year. I don’t want anything less. I think this team has the potential and I can’t wait to get the season going.”
STRONG LINE, INEXPERIENCE BACKFIELD
One of North Andover’s major strengths this fall should be the offensive line.
The Scarlet Knights return four starting linemen from last year, Finn Murphy, Jake O’Neal, Shane Fitzgerald and Nate Jacques, to go with tight end Jake Saalfrank.
North Andover backfield was hit hard by graduation, with the lead returnee running back Brian Ferullo.
Fearsome pass rusher Jacques and his linemates are also returning playmakers on defense, along with Ferullo and linebacker Hunter Scott and defensive lineman Michael Valentino.
“Seeing so many kids step up to fill those missing spots has been so rewarding,” said Federico. “Everyone either returning or claiming their role this year are all more than ready to showcase their talent and definitely show everyone that we can compete at a very high level. I cannot describe how proud I am of everyone who took their opportunity to fill the huge footsteps.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
