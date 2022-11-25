LAWRENCE — Sweating and exhausted, with an MVP plaque in hand and blood smeared on the front of his otherwise crisp, white Central Catholic away uniform, Sean Mercuri couldn’t have been happier as he celebrated the final win of his high school football career.
“This feels amazing!” said Mercuri. “There’s nothing better than winning a game on Thanksgiving, then going home for some grub. I’m thankful for this game, I’m thankful for my teammates, coaches and family and a good win.”
Mercuri was a force on offense and defense, Markys Bridgewater ran for 101 yards and Central Catholic rolled to a 34-12 victory over Lawrence High in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup at Lawrence’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“This feels great,” said Bridgewater, who carried the full load at running back with co-starter Matthias Latham sidelined with an injury. “We lost a tough one last week (to St. John’s Prep in the Division 1 semifinals). So to come together with the team again for the last time and win means a lot to us. This was my last time playing on this field, so winning one last one with my family means a lot.”
Mercuri was named Player of the Game for Central Catholic (9-3). The senior linebacker registered 12 tackles and a sack, intercepted a pass and rushed four times for 48 yards, all in the first half.
“I love this game,” said Mercuri. “I wanted to finish with a win. Before the game, I worked hard on my reads, and I was reading everything perfectly today. On the interception, I saw the guy look at me before, so I knew he was going to run a cross route. I jumped it and got a pick.”
Central Catholic set the tone early on Thursday.
On Lawrence’s opening drive of the game, Raiders defensive back Jaxon Pereira out-jumped a receiver and came down with the interception. Central then embarked on an 11-play, 88-yard drive that Preston Zinter finished off with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“It’s awesome to go out with a win,” said Zinter, who also made 10 tackles. “Especially for the seniors. The guys were really electric today. Thanksgiving is always special, especially for the seniors who aren’t moving on to play college football. We played for them and each other. Morale was low (after the Prep loss). But we all came together and said we were going to finish the season with a win.”
Central then forced a turnover on downs on the next drive, and nine plays later QB Blake Hebert found David Haley for a 5-yard touchdown.
Lawrence fumbled on the first play of the following drive, which was recovered by Zinter. Two plays later Bridgewater ran for a 15-yard touchdown. After another turnover on downs, Hebert ended the first half with a 23-yard touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Connor Grella.
The Raiders added one more score in the second half. Hebert tossed a screen pass to Bridgewater, who took it 50 yards for a touchdown.
“We knew they blitzed a lot,” said Bridgewater. “The lineman came out and opened a huge hole for me, so I ran for a touchdown. Knowing that Matty (Latham) was hurt, I had to step up and fill the role and do what was best to help my team win.”
Lawrence continued to fight in the second half, forcing the Central starting offense into a turnover on downs and a punt.
The Lancers got on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Andy Medina — who earned Lancers Player of the Game — hauled in a bomb from Jayden Abreu for a 61-yard touchdown. The duo did it again just over seven minutes later, connecting for an 80-yard touchdown with 2:57 left in the game.
“We hung in there,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “We made a few mistakes early, and had a big drop on the end zone. We bounced back, but it still wasn’t enough to get the win. There’s no moral victories in football, but out kids played physical and hard. Things didn’t always go our way, but that was the theme of our season.”
Central Catholic 34, Lawrence 12
Central Catholic (9-3): 7 20 7 0 — 34
Lawrence (2-8): 0 0 0 12 — 12
First Quarter
CC — Preston Zinter 1 run (Ty Cannistraro kick), 5:48
Second Quarter
CC — David Haley 5 pass from Blake Hebert (Cannistraro kick), 7:40
CC — Markys Bridgewater 15 run (kick failed), 7:10
CC — Connor Grella 23 pass from Hebert (Cannistraro kick), 1:09
Third Quarter
CC — Bridgewater 50 pass from Hebert (Cannistraro kick), 0:49
Fourth Quarter
L — Andy Medina 61 pass from Jayden Abreu (rush failed), 10:28
L — Medina 80 pass from Abreu (rush failed), 2:57
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic (23-231) — Markys Bridgewater 11-101, Sean Mercuri 4-48, Blake Hebert 5-47, Luke Faletra 1-32, Preston Zinter 1-1, Jahaziel Polanco 1-2; Lawrence (16-31) — Jadiel Gomez 9-35, Julian Rosario 5-(-1), Jayden Abreu 2-(-3)
PASSING: Central — Hebert 10-18-0, 126; Lawrence — Abreu 11-25-1, 251
RECEIVING: Central — Bridgewater 2-59, Marcus Rivera 2-23, Connor Grella 1-23, Zinter 2-7, William Rizos 1-6, David Haley 1-5, Mason Bachry 1-3; Lawrence — Andy Medina 6-179, Jaydes Cartegena 2-42, Frendy Soler 2-22, David Manon 1-8
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.