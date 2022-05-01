A warning to anyone looking to score a goal against the Methuen boys lacrosse team this spring — defender Joey Pinto is waiting, and he enjoys nothing more than dealing out punishment when the time is right.
“I love the physical aspect of lacrosse, which really highlights my football background,” said Pinto. “What I love about lacrosse is the controlled aggression you need to have. I don’t know if I dish out a lot of big hits, but there’s a few from time to time. It’s always nice having a timed-up slide that puts a kid to the ground.”
The hard-hitting Pinto is the senior solo captain and standout defender/long stick midfielder for Methuen High lacrosse, which is coming off a huge 15-3 victory over Tewksbury on Friday. The Ranges are 3-5, but have won 2 of their last 3.
“We have a very important few weeks coming up,” said Pinto, a four-year varsity lacrosse player. “The MVC is loaded with talent, but I think we have what it takes to get those big wins. The teams feeling good, we’re healthy and our bond is strong. We’re looking to go out with a bang.”
Making an impact is nothing new for the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pinto, who displayed his physical style as a linebacker for the Division 1 North quarterfinalist Methuen football team, and in lacrosse. But his game isn’t all about big hits.
“Joey’s our leader and captain,” said Methuen head coach Jason Symmes. “He’s a shutdown pole who we have on man-up right now. He already has a goal as a long pole. We couldn’t ask for a better kid. He does all the dirty work.
Pinto has scored two goals this spring, one each against Haverhill and North Andover. But his passion is firmly defense.
“I play close defense mainly, so it’s up me and the other defensemen to take control of that side of the field and make sure everyone is in the right spot,” said Pinto, who started playing lacrosse in the sixth grade. “In lacrosse, the defense needs to move as one unit to be effective.
“But as you move to higher levels of lacrosse, it’s important that defenders know what to do with the ball on offense. it’s always nice when I can be effective on both sides of the field. My favorite goal was from (the season-opening win over) Haverhill, when I picked up a ground ball, took it down and stung it top corner. All the boys were fired up after that one.”
Pinto also excelled at linebacker and as a blocking fullback/tight end/offensive lineman for the Methuen football team. He was named All-MVC Division 1 as a junior, then was slowed by a thumb injury as a senior, but still helped lead the Rangers to an upset of Everett on the way to the Division 1 Round of 8. He made 10 tackles in the Rangers’ Thanksgiving Day win over Dracut.
“Joey plays hard all the time,” said Rangers football coach Tom Ryan. “When he was injured during the season we struggled. Him coming back from injury was a big reason we had the successful football season we had.”
Next up, Pinto will take his lacrosse talents to Curry College (Milton, Mass.)
“The recruiting process was stressful, but I’m glad I found the perfect home at Curry,” he said. “I have a great connection with head coach Tim Murphy and the rest of the coaching.
“But first, my goal for the rest of the season is to help lead the team to the state tournament for the first time in program history.”
Top boys performers
North Andover continues to surge, earning wins over Methuen and Billerica (both 12-6) led by the Roy bothers. Pat Roy scored five goals in the two games, while goalie Matt Roy made 13 saves against Methuen and 18 against Billerica.
“Many of those saves were brilliant stops, point blank, in the last few minutes,” said coach Steve Zella of his goalie’s performance against Billerica.
Ollie Litster added seven goals in the two games for the Scarlet Knights, who entered the weekend 8-1, looking like state title contenders.
After opening the season 1-2, Pinkerton earned its fourth straight win with a 14-2 drubbing of Concord on Friday. Michael Uber scored five goals in that victory, after scoring four goals in a 10-9 thriller over archrival Londonderry on Tuesday. Uber now has 18 goals for the season.
Whittier is also hot, sitting at 7-3 on the season. Connor Walsh scored a game-high three goals in Friday’s 11-5 win over Malden.
Central Catholic scored a huge 19-2 win over Lowell, led by three goals each for Ryan Tighe and Easton Morse and two scores for Mikey Ryan.
Leading girls standouts
Tess Gobiel has stayed hot for Andover, scoring nine goals in the Golden Warriors’ last two game. Nicolette Licare has scored 12 goals in Central Catholic’s last thee games, heading into the weekend.
Janie Papell has continued to star for North Andover. She has scored 16 goals in the Scarlet Knights’ last three games, the last two wins heading into the weekend. She seems to be settling into the go-to role coach Jenn Pino said she a bit uncomfortable with.
Pinkerton (6-1) has won five straight. Alison Lamphere has scored 21 goals during that stretch. Hailey Schinder has added 16 goals, nine of them in the last two wins.
Salem has won two straight, victories over Nashua North and Keene. Chloe Stone (10 goals in the two wins) and Emily Wilson (7 goals) have led the way for the Blue Devils.
And while Methuen lost to North Andover last week, Rangers coach Krystal Ortiz was optimistic.
“There was a lot of positives that we want to build off of,” said Ortiz. “We have some work ahead of us, but I see the girls working very hard.”
