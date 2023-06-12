Twelve baseball teams remain in the top three divisions of the MIAA baseball tournament.
There are three “1s,” two “2s,” a pair of “3s,”, a 4, 5, 6 and 10.
And Methuen High School.
After yesterday’s earth-shattering Division 1 quarterfinal win over their fiercest rival — Central Catholic — the cardiac kids from Ranger Road will have the analytics folks on the state tournament committee scrambling to figure how a No. 21 seed that with a modicum of baseball history is still standing this deep into June.
Twenty-one seeds are fodder for some giant baseball power to use as an early tuneup. and yet with three games, and just four teams, remaining in the Division 1 baseball season, the Rangers still haven’t turned in their unis.
Tuesday night at Holy Cross in Worcester, Methuen will challenge top-seeded Franklin for a spot in Saturday’s state title game. Let’s be honest, a win in that one might be the biggest thing to happen in Methuen since Tripoli’s moved into the Howe Street Superette.
Ranger head coach Cam Roper, now in his third year, took some time on Sunday just to marvel at what has transpired.
His Rangers, reeling in April with a 1-7 record, charged out of the dugout after the final out and mobbed the field for the third straight time in the postseason.
Forget the “act like you’ve been here before,” talk. They haven’t. and this group is going to enjoy every second.
“I can’t even describe the feeling being on this kind of run with these guys,” said senior tri-captain Matt Pappalardo. “I don’t really know why it’s us. It just kind of happened. It’s amazing.”
And it’s not just the kids.
“My assistant coach Cal Carroll said it last week. It’s the most fun he’s ever had in a Ranger uniform,” said Roper. “And that’s coming from a three-sport legend at this school.”
Methuen is alive, baseball wise. It’s a town that falls in love with teams like this, stories like this, kids who care like this.
“Coming here a couple years ago, not knowing people, I just love this place,” said Roper, who grew up in Lowell. “The crowd today was tremendous. We have baseball alumni reaching out, it’s been amazing for sure. People care. We can feel it as a team, the coaching staff, you can feel how much it matters. It’s awesome to be a part of.”
There is no blue-chip superstar headed to the SEC. There’s just a tightly-knit band of Rangers — led by the Endicott-bound Pappalardo — with the mentality of doing anything they can to protect the guy in the foxhole next to them.
Pappalardo and Owen Kneeland are two-sport captains. Owen Sullivan, the third captain, is a multi-sport guy as well. It makes their day, every day, to wear Ranger Blue.
“These guys, what a group. These guys work. They never wavered. At 1-7 you could see a lot of teams crumbling, their confidence never wavered,” said Roper.
Both coach and player remember that seventh loss, a 6-5 agonizer at Billerica.
To that point, the Ranger losses had been to Central, Andover, Leominster, Westford, Beverly — as Roper said, “All teams that were in somebody’s top 10 at that time.”
But Billerica?
“They were just like us, and let me tell you, that was a quiet bus ride home,” Roper said.
Pappalardo called the Billerica loss a true turning point, a Ranger reality check if you will.
“We realized we had some work to do just to even make the tournament,” Pappalardo said. “It kind of flipped the switch for us.”
Fast-forwarding to Sunday and thinking how far the Rangers have progressed in the time since that bus ride is kind of uncanny.
You can talk about how impactful the win was. I mean this was Methuen-Central. There may be no rivalry in this state like it. But taller hurdles lie ahead still.
And the great news is these Rangers aren’t done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.