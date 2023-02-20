In a battle of Division 1 heavyweights, Central Catholic boys basketball held off Beverly to win 71-64 in the IAABO 27 Comcast Tournament.
Joey Hart led the Raiders with 26 points, including several key baskets down the stretch, and freshman Javi Lopez went off in the second half to finish with 17. Their production was key in keeping Beverly at bay despite a 28-point outburst from Panthers star Ryder Frost.
Central fell behind early after Beverly opened on a 12-2 run, but despite trailing 21-16 after one the Raiders bounced back to send it into halftime tied at 33-33. From there the two sides traded haymakers, with Central opening the third quarter with a 12-2 run of its own, only for Beverly to answer with an 11-0 run to help make it a 48-46 Central lead entering the fourth.
From there Hart and Lopez put on a show and the Raiders were able to pull away in the final minute to clinch the win.
With the win Central Catholic will now face Newton North in the IAABO tournament finals Monday at 6:45 p.m. The game will be held at Woburn High.
Central girls wrap up season
The Central Catholic girls basketball team wrapped up its season with a 45-39 loss to Franklin in the IAABO 27 Comcast Tournament consolation round.
After trailing 22-15 at halftime the Raiders closed the gap and kept it close throughout the second half. They trailed 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter but could not get over the hump to knock off the No. 16 ranked team in the latest Division 1 power rankings.
Kerri Finneran led the Raiders with 12 points, Kathleen Smith scored 11 points and was named to the All-Tournament team, and Beers and Shea Montague each had 10 points.
The Raiders finish the season 8-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.