The leap from sophomore to junior year seemed like a typical progression. Central Catholic’s Joey Hart went from 6.8 points a game in 2021-22, to a tidy 10.6 through late January.
Nothing about what ensued after that has been typical or ordinary.
Over the last eight games to close out the regular season — with Central facing the absolute wood along the way — Hart has nearly doubled the output, averaging 20 points a night.
“I found my shot. I had a good game against St. John’s Prep (season high 30 points), and it’s kind of boosted my whole season,” said Hart, the Raider hero in the finals of the IAABO Board 27 Tourney championship win over Newton North on Monday night.
Hart’s heart was apparent in the fourth quarter of that one. He scored a dozen points in the final eight minutes, including the gritty game-winner in the last minute with a greasy offensive rebound and stickback.
His emergence as a big-time scorer has come at the right time for the Raiders, who finished the regular season at 15-6 and sit at No. 4 in the current MIAA Division 1 state rankings.
“It’s just confidence. He’s started to see the ball go in. He knows myself and our staff have so much confidence in him,” said Raiders coach Mark Dunham. “About a month ago, the ball started going in for him, and he’s just playing with a ton of confidence. We’re really excited for Joey.”
Hart’s certainly got the genes for this kind of success. Both his dad Joe (Bentley) and his uncle Tim (Merrimack) were Central greats who went on to earn Division 2 college scholarships.
A 6-foot-2 wing, he’s a different player than those two, but as Newton North and Beverly (26 points in the semis) realized in the Comcast tourney, he can certainly be lethal.
TWO NIGHTS OF TENACITYCentral’s Dunham had no issues with unleashing his senior duo on the best the Comcast foes could throw at the Raiders.
Markys Bridgewater and Marcus Rivera might have been smaller than the opposition. They certainly stood up to the challenge on back-to-back nights.
Rivera, who can’t be taller than 6-foot-1, drew post duties with Beverly’s Ryder Frost (6-foot-5) and Newton North’s Will Davis (6-foot-6).
The feisty Bridgewater drew the perimeter patrol, first with Beverly assassin Dylan Crowley and then with North’s methodical Jose Padilla.
“Those are four of the best players in the state. They’ve done a really good job with them,” said Dunham. “Senior captains stepping up in big moments … We’re going to need a lot more of that coming up in the next couple weeks.”
MORE SHUTDOWN DEFENSESpeaking of shutdown defense, did you happen to notice the job Andover did on Medfield’s Kate Olenik in the Comcast Tourney finals showdown?
The nifty guard tortured No. 2 Woburn in the semis, hanging 33 on the Tanners.
Unbeaten Andover would have none of that. A combination of Marissa Kobelski and Michaela Buckley, along with great team help defense, held Olenik to just four in the title game.
“It starts with Kobelski and Buckley. We put Marissa on the other team’s best player,” said Warriors coach Alan Hibino, whose 21-0 club will be the top seed in the D-1 tourney.
“Marissa got two fouls early, and a third early in the third quarter. We needed Michaela, and we were fortunate to have her.
“Anna (Foley) was great protecting the rim, too. That helped a lot.”
The Warriors had plenty of practice trying to shut down explosive point guards this winter. The MVC is home to two of the best around.
“It helped our overall team defense that we played (North Andover’s) Hannah Martin (three times) and Ashlee Talbot at Dracut,” said Hibino. “That prepared us as she is very similar to both of them. On our scouting report, I had that Olenik was a combination of every good player we’ve seen out there.”
MARTIN MADNESSSpeaking of the Knights’ Martin, she took the MVP at the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Tournament in a landslide.
In the wins over Bishop Fenwick and Masconomet Regional, she showed nearly every aspect of her dynamic presence on the floor.
Fenwick was big, huge in fact, and played zone on her. The Smith College-bound senior tore the Crusaders apart with 37 of her team’s points in the 50-35 win.
Breaking it down further, she shot over the zone in the first half with three threes and sliced it up in the second with a series of drives. When Fenwick extended full court, Martin was a one-person press breaker.
A day later, smaller, quicker Masco game-planned to get the ball out of Martin’s hands. She still finished with 17 points, but her passing — always to the right spot — helped lead to immense nights from Sydney and Jackie Rogers, along with Janie Papell.
KNIGHTS IN RIGHT SPOTThe North Andover girls finished up at 14-6 and currently sit 10th in the penultimate MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
“Division 1 is loaded. We’re going to take it game by game. There is no limit for us,” said Knights’ coach Jessalyn Deveny. “We’ve seen Andover — the No. 1 team in the state that has knocked off every team they’ve faced — three times. They know us. We know them. I would love an opportunity to play them again. If we can play with Andover, we can play with anyone.”
POWER PLAYERSSpeaking of the recent MIAA rankings, the boys side features four Merrimack Valley Conference teams in the top 9 and six in the top 20 — 2. Lawrence, 4. Central, 8. Andover, 9. North Andover, 17. Methuen and 20. Lowell.
The conference’s muscle and mettle will certainly be tested, but there was at least one vote of conference over the weekend.
“I’m biased because I’m part of the Valley but I think it’s a great conference,” said Central’s Joey Hart. “The competition is always there.”
AND FINALLY …
One last note. The Presidents Day Weekend has grown into a great time for hoop — boys and girls. The tournaments at Woburn, Marblehead, a little further down the road at Saint Mary’s of Lynn, and even closer to home at Andover, have brought quality teams together to battle at the highest of levels. The competition is intense. The players love it. The media eats it up. It’s often stunning stuff.
One tiny gripe?
At Woburn and at Marblehead, they announce the starting lineups and put the microphones away for the games.
Why not announce during the game? It adds so much for fans and the players.
Kids like to hear their name … As in, “Hector Longo for 3!!!!!!!”
An public address guy like the Commonwealth Classic’s Bill Jensen and the Golden Voice John Vitale makes such an impact in the final product. Music interludes in timeouts and during halftimes wouldn’t hurt either.
Just one man’s opinion, but I say it’s worth kicking it up a notch.
