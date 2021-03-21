It was 4 p.m. on the opening of the college baseball season last month and Logan Bravo was sitting on his couch looking to find a few college baseball games of interest on TV.
While the Andover resident is a big-time college baseball fan and he admitted it wasn’t easy watching.
Earlier in the day, like he had been doing for a few weeks, Bravo was at the nearby park with about 10 of his buddies, taking grounders and hitting in the cages, maybe even some live pitching.
But in terms of playing baseball, with uniforms, umpires and fresh baseballs, that isn't in the cards.
Just over a month ago, the Ivy League officially cancelled all spring sports.
Bravo, who was supposed to be a junior on the Harvard University baseball team, and a prospect for the Major League Baseball Draft, will have to wait.
“Is it hard? You don’t even know how hard it is watching some of my friends playing,” said Bravo, who attended Austin Prep and was EMass Div. 3 Player of the Year. “The past year has been really tough, playing only six games last year. But there’s nothing I can do about it. You just deal with it.”
Interestingly, last summer Bravo sensed the Ivy League would either be cancelling 2021 spring sports season or having a shortened season, with limited travel.
And being that the Ivy League doesn’t allow their student-athletes to regain eligibility after losing a season for whatever reason, Bravo and several of his Harvard teammate decided to take a gap year, thus saving the year.
Lived in Georgia
“First of all, I love Harvard and the on-campus experience,” said Bravo. “Academics is one thing, being on campus with kids of that caliber is fun.
“I didn’t want to have to do classes on-line for the first and probably second semester. That’s why I chose Harvard, I wanted the entire Harvard experience, including baseball.”
Bravo and eight of his teammates, some of whom are taking classes on-line, decided to spend the gap year, at least a good chunk of it, working on their baseball skills.
They rented a house in Athens, Georgia, and have been going at it since early February. There’s a health club and nice high school field nearby.
Harvard baseball coach Bill Decker, said Bravo, approved of the guys taking a gap year and has been checking on their progress.
“One of the juniors on our team is from the area and lived in Athens during the fall,” said the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Bravo. “We talked about it with some guys on the team and found a house to rent through Airbnb. “The weather has been great, shorts and T-shirts every day. It’s nice to be outside playing baseball rather than cages inside back home.”
Bravo returned home to Andover recently as the weather has improved.
Silver lining: Time with family
While there is a lot to complain about, especially for pro prospects in Bravo’s shoes, there has been a silver lining.
“I got to spend more time with my parents in the fall and hung out with my sister, Catherine, who also took a gap year after graduating (from Austin Prep last May),” said Bravo. “It was a very busy first two years at school and summer baseball. It was nice having time to reconnect with my family.
“You have to find the positives when you can. Other people have it a lot worse than I do. Sure, this was tough. But I am looking forward to the summer and next year going back to classes, hopefully. And I can’t wait to play for Harvard again.”
Summer baseball a saving grace
Andover resident Logan Bravo will have officially played six college baseball games over nearly two years when the Ivy League plays its spring season in 2022.
The Harvard junior, who is taking a gap year so he can retain his junior status in the fall, originally had hoped to be drafted in July.
But he probably doesn’t have enough college experience and stats to support his case, thus he hopes the opportunity arises near year.
That being said, Brave was able to play last summer for the North Shore Navigators of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, a team that was loaded with Div. 1 talent, including Boston College’s Sam Frelich and Cody Morissette and Northeastern’s Ben Malgeri.
“I am so thankful the Futures League opportunity arose,” said Bravo, who finished with the sixth highest batting average at .328. “The competition was great. Our team was loaded with great players. The fact we got to play every day was great. It was a nice surprise after thinking there would be no baseball.”
