ANDOVER – At one point the usual potholes of his senior year of high school morphed into giant craters for Andover High hoop sensation Aidan Cammann.
Interest from colleges waned at times. His proposed next coach, Northfield Mount Hermon’s John Carroll, stepped down, leaving Cammann toward a desperate – and extremely late — search for a post-graduate home.
“It was a very stressful couple weeks,” Cammann said about the days shortly after the Warriors’ wild run to the state final four came to an end.
Fortunately for Cammann, the frustration lasted only weeks. While the All-Scholastic, two-time Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVP still has to figure out a course of study at the next level, the path is now set.
Cammann made it official this week, accepting an offer to play for Coach Tommy Ammaker at Harvard University.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Ivy League,” said the 6-foot-9 Cammann. “My mom and dad both went to Yale. My dad played there. Ivy League schools offer such a great academic/athletic balance. and it is Harvard … Hard to get much better than that.”
Harvard had showed the most interest in Cammann of any Ivy League program. and the process sped up just under a month ago.
“I know my AAU coach (Mike Crotty of the Middlesex Magic) has been talking to them for a while.,” said Cammann. “I’ve been on their radar since last year. They were at a tournament to see me, and I had a good tournament. That’s when the offer came.”
Both Princeton and Cornell were at the same event, and they had offered visits to Cammann, who said the interest from those two schools just didn’t match Harvard’s.
Playing for Ammaker, a former Duke University great, is something Cammann is certainly excited about.
“I know he’s a great coach, doing great things and has already done great things,” said Cammann. “I’m looking forward to playing for him.”
Cammann will have another year to chart his way into a course of study at Harvard.
When Carroll left NMH, the coach teamed with Andover High coach David Fazio and with Crotty to locate a landing spot for Cammann next year at prep school.
“When that went down, he was a big help to all his players, finding a place,” said Cammann. “Faz has known (Brewster Academy coach) Jason Smith for a while, and so has Coach Crotty.”
Andover High grad Joe Bramanti, who played for Fazio at AHS (Class of 2011) went to Brewster before playing Division 1 college ball at both Wright State and the University of New Hampshire.
“I went on a visit, and I thought Brewster was great,” Cammann said. “It was nice to get that out of the way pretty quick. Brewster will be a challenge, playing against bigger, faster, stronger guys, great competition.
“Right now, I’m trying to expand my game. I’m definitely going to finish up the summer with the Magic and then go off to Brewster. Just keep playing, keep grinding, get better.”
