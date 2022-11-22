NORTH ANDOVER – The Merrimack College women's basketball team lost its first of three straight home games, 85-43 to Harvard University last night.
Marissa Hamilton was once again the leading scorer for the Warriors with 17 points. Jayme DeCesare added 12 points and five rebounds to her stat line. Ava Owens had five points in her first start of the season.
The Essentials
Score: Merrimack 43, Harvard 85
Records: Merrimack (0-4) | Harvard (3-1)
Location: Hammel Court
Rapid Recap
Owens knocked down a jumper to get the scoring going for the Warriors. Harvard matched with a jumper of their own. After five points from the Crimson, Hamilton hit a three to put Merrimack down two. The Crimson scored five more points to go up seven. Amaya Staton killed the run with a jumper. A three at the buzzer gave Harvard an eight-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson opened the second quarter with four points, going up 12. A DeCesare three and Hamilton layup got the lead back down to seven, With six minutes to go until halftime, Harvard started a 14-point run to go up 21 points. DeCesare stopped the run with a layup. The Crimson went into halftime up by 22.
Harvard opened the second half on a four-point run, Hamilton hit a jumper to stop it. With five minutes to play in the third, the Crimson went up by 30. Alana Fursman found the bottom of the net with a jumper to make the deficit 33 with two and a half minutes left in the third. Harvard ended the quarter up 35. DeCesare opened the fourth quarter with a jumper. With just over three minutes left in the fourth Owens hit a free throw. The Warriors ended the game down 42.
Notes and Numbers
Merrimack forced 19 turnovers.
The Warriors scored 28 points in the paint.
Merrimack had 13 second chance points, compared to Harvard who only had seven.
Up Next
The Warriors get back to action on Sunday when Colgate visits North Andover. Game time is set for 3 p.m.
