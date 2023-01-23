The there was a little more electricity in the air at the girls gym at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence last Thursday night.
There was a lot of noise, whistles, bouncing balls and exuberant energy thanks to the appearance of the Harvard University women’s basketball team, including coaches, as they mixed it up with nearly 50 girls from the club at an impromptu one-hour, intense clinic.
Stephanie Victor, the club’s Director of Athletics, was instrumental in coordinating the clinic on the club’s end.
“Having the Harvard women’s basketball team come to the club to run a basketball clinic and then talk to our girls about their experiences was amazing,” said Victor. “They brought so much energy and were encouraging to our girls. It’s great to partner with different colleges and universities so our club kids can engage with college players and stress the importance of being a ‘student’ first, then an athlete. They are the example of how hard work pays off and they now have fans for life from all our kids.”
The night was coordinated and made possible by the non-profit organization Off-Season Hoops founder, Partick Costello. Costello’s organization is no stranger to the Club. In August of last year, Costello partnered with the Club’s leadership team and ran a three day B.A.L.L. (Basketball and Life Lessons) Clinic for 45 girls at Central Catholic High. During those three summer days, the participants attended classroom sessions on Life Lessons in the morning and had a full day of basketball activities that followed.
The B.A.L.L. clinic concept was modeled after Coach Bert Hammel’s legendary ABA (Academic Basketball Awareness) Camp. Costello had an opportunity to work those ABA camps in the mid-1980’s, and they made a memorable impression on him.
“Bert is a true legend,” said Costello, who resides in Methuen with his wife and three children. “The impact that he had on me as well as literally thousands of kids and adults in our community is remarkable. No one can fill Bert’s shoes. No one can replace him or accomplish what he did locally. I think Bert would be happy with the couple of basketball initiatives that we’ve coordinated with the Lawrence Boys & Girls club in the last year.”
Costello reached out to Harvard coach Carrie Moore early last summer hoping she’d consider speaking at his B.A.L.L clinic, but couldn’t due to previous commitments and said keep her program in mind for something in the next year. Last month Moore’s assistant coach, Ariel Gaston, contacted Costello inquiring about setting up a potential clinic at the club.
The inclement weather didn’t stop the Harvard team from trekking to Lawrence even though the Harvard squad had a six-hour trip to play Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y. the following day, which Harvard won by 12 points.
After leaving the club, Coach Gaston messaged: “Thank you for having us. We had a blast. Looking forward to working with you in the future.”
As for Costello’s B.A.L.L clinic, plans have begun for a camp for up to 60 girls. Coach Moore will try to be one of the daily speakers which last year included Norwood High’s girls basketball coach Kristen McDonnell, Northern Essex C.C. women’s coach Malaquias Canery, and Channel 7 News reporter Sabrina Silva.
The financial support from many local businesses made the week possible for all those who participated noted Costello said “This August, we’re hoping to make the clinic even more memorable for the girls.”
